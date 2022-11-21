Shares of Dell dipped after an initial surge in extended trading after the software group beat consensus estimates for sales and earnings, but warned that there are still economic challenges ahead.

The technology group posted a profit of $2.30 a share on $24.7bn in revenues, beating expectations in both categories, with its reported earnings almost 44 per cent higher than expected.

“We played our hand in Q3 exceptionally well,” Dell’s co-chief operating officer Jeff Clarke said. “We reduced backlog to meet customer needs and deliver record business results.”

Clarke’s co-COO Chuck Whitten said: “We combatted slower demand and drove record profitability, with record operating income of $1.8bn.”

In an earnings call, the company said it expects macroeconomic headwinds such as inflation and slower economic growth to continue. It expects earnings between $1.50 and $1.80 in its next quarter, within the range of its profit of $1.72 a share in the same period last year.

Shares of the company rose by more than 5 per cent immediately after earnings were released, and fell 1.7 per cent after the earnings call. The stock has lost more than a quarter of its value in 2022.