Dell shares fall after earnings beat expectations amid economic headwinds
Shares of Dell dipped after an initial surge in extended trading after the software group beat consensus estimates for sales and earnings, but warned that there are still economic challenges ahead.
The technology group posted a profit of $2.30 a share on $24.7bn in revenues, beating expectations in both categories, with its reported earnings almost 44 per cent higher than expected.
“We played our hand in Q3 exceptionally well,” Dell’s co-chief operating officer Jeff Clarke said. “We reduced backlog to meet customer needs and deliver record business results.”
Clarke’s co-COO Chuck Whitten said: “We combatted slower demand and drove record profitability, with record operating income of $1.8bn.”
In an earnings call, the company said it expects macroeconomic headwinds such as inflation and slower economic growth to continue. It expects earnings between $1.50 and $1.80 in its next quarter, within the range of its profit of $1.72 a share in the same period last year.
Shares of the company rose by more than 5 per cent immediately after earnings were released, and fell 1.7 per cent after the earnings call. The stock has lost more than a quarter of its value in 2022.
Oil prices whipsaw after Saudi Arabia denies Opec report
Oil prices closed fractionally lower on Monday in a volatile trading session, plunging and then rebounding after Saudi Arabia “categorically” denied a report that Opec was weighing an increase in output that would help to counteract a loss of Russian crude supplies.
Brent crude, the international benchmark, settled down 0.2 per cent at $87.45. West Texas Intermediate, the US marker, settled 0.4 per cent lower at $79.73.
The prices for each benchmark earlier fell as much as 6 per cent, reaching their lowest levels on an intraday basis since January, after The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia and other Opec producers were discussing a production increase of up to 500,000 barrels a day for when the group meets in Vienna on December 4.
Saudi Arabia, the group’s de facto leader, later said it was “well known” that the cartel did not discuss “any decisions ahead of its meetings” in a denial that caused oil markets to reverse most of their losses.
Any increase in output would loosen the market after the Opec+ group, including the cartel and allies such as Russia, said in October they were cutting production targets by 2mn b/d to support prices — a move that enraged Washington, which accused the cartel of “aligning” with Russia and damaging the global economy.
It would also come a day before the EU is set to introduce an embargo on Russian oil shipments and plans for G7 countries to cap the price of Russian crude.
Read about more market moves here.
Two Estonians accused of $575mn crypto fraud
Two Estonian citizens have been arrested and charged in connection with what US prosecutors described as a $575mn cryptocurrency fraud and money laundering scheme.
Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin are accused of defrauding hundreds of thousands of victims, according to the US Department of Justice, which on Monday unsealed an indictment against them.
The defendants allegedly induced victims to enter into rental contracts for fraudulent equipment with the men’s crypto mining service HashFlare. They also are accused of soliciting investments in a virtual currency bank called Polybius Bank, which, prosecutors said, was neither a bank nor paid dividends that were promised.
The arrests of both men, aged 37, are the latest indication that law enforcement agencies are becoming increasingly focused on illicit crypto activity across the globe. The arrests in Tallinn, Estonia, also come amid the collapse into bankruptcy of FTX, a once-marquee crypto platform controlled by Sam Bankman-Fried, who at his height of influence was considered one of the crypto industry’s flag bearers.
“New technology has made it easier for bad actors to take advantage of innocent victims — both in the US and abroad — in increasingly complex scams,” said assistant attorney-general Kenneth Polite.
Earlier this month, the US secured the conviction of James Zhong, who once held more than $3bn worth of bitcoin taken from Silk Road, an infamous dark net marketplace that accepted cryptocurrency in exchange for illicit goods.
German producer prices fall for first time in over two years
Prices charged by German industrial groups at the factory gate fell month on month in October for the first time in more than two years, sparking hopes that consumer inflation in Europe’s largest economy could be close to peaking.
The 4.2 per cent monthly fall in German industrial producer prices, announced by the federal statistical agency on Monday, was due to a sharp drop in wholesale energy costs for businesses that reflects an easing of fears about potential gas rationing this winter.
“While this was largely due to much lower energy prices, today’s figures give cause for hope the inflation rate for consumer prices will also soon reach its peak,” said Ralph Solveen, senior economist at German lender Commerzbank.
“However, this does not mean that the inflation problem is over,” he added, predicting German consumer price growth will peak by next spring “at the latest” and would stay well above the European Central Bank’s 2 per cent target throughout next year.
Germany has been hit by double-digit annual rises in consumer prices for the first time since the early 1950s, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic caused energy and food prices to soar.
However, the recent fall in European wholesale gas and electricity prices mean price pressures in the wider eurozone economy could soon start to ease, even if this is expected to take several months to feed through to the consumer.
Read about how German businesses are responding here.
