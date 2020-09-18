UK Arts Special

FT Series

How Covid turned theatre companies into community services

From delivering food to making scrubs, regional theatres are reimagining their roles

How to make art accessible to all

Ditch the jargon, use tech and tell stories in more modern ways

Blue Story producer Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor on kickstarting diversity in film

Her ambition is ‘to see more black work, more queer work, more female work on screen’

Where now for British film?

The industry needs to cater for young, diverse, tech-engaged audiences

The art market shapes up for a post-pandemic future

Covid-19 accelerates galleries’ shift from glitzy showrooms to online viewings