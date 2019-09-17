The Californian in a blonde wig and yellow jacket rapping on stage about a complicated love triangle involving another man and his ex-girlfriend was until recently an official threat to public decency in the UK.

In 2015, Tyler, the Creator was stopped at Heathrow and banned from entering the country under a set of guidelines originally drawn up to combat terrorism. Lyrics he had written years ago were quoted at him, ugly verses filled with homophobia and violence against women. Deaf to his protests that they were created in the persona of an alter ego, the Home Office added Tyler to its eccentric list of US rappers judged too dangerous to set foot in the UK: the others have been Busta Rhymes and Snoop Dogg.

Tyler’s ban was lifted this year. “It’s been four years since they let my dark skin in this country,” he said at Brixton Academy during the first of three London shows. (The light-skinned Eminem, despite similarly problematic lyrics, has never been turned away from the UK.) A capacity audience welcomed him with a roar. The former enfant terrible, now 28, is among the most imaginative and unpredictable figures in mainstream US rap.

His setlist included a pair of tracks from his first solo album, 2011’s Goblin, a relic of the days when he and the Los Angeles rap collective that he led, Odd Future, were infamous for obnoxious shock-rap tactics. But the “walking paradox”, as he described himself in one of those old songs, “Yonkers”, now raps about love and shifting sexual identity. Displays of homophobia have been replaced by teasing allusions to bisexuality.

He is touring his new album Igor, loosely conceived around the story of a man’s relationship with another man who is still attracted to his ex-girlfriend. This is highly bold territory for rap, which in many ways remains an unreconstructed bastion of chauvinism. Yet it reached number one in the US this summer. At Brixton Academy, people chanted along to every word of the songs. At times Tyler simply stood still and left them to it.

The staging was at once polished and madcap. An impressive light show precisely matched Tyler’s changeable movements. One moment he would be motionless in his antic outfit, finger raised like a statue, lit by a static light. Then he would explode into hyperactivity, leaping around the stage amid wild flashing lighting.

His vocals were versatile, from deep-voiced calm to punk-like shouting. The music, cued by an offstage DJ, also moved coherently between different styles. “I Think” echoed Tyler’s childhood love of Outkast; “Who Dat Boy” was modernised boom-bap. For the final song, “Are We Still Friends?”, the rapper reinvented himself as a belt-’em-out soul singer, hollering away roughly on a raised platform — a threat to conventional concepts of tunefulness, but not public decency.

★★★★☆

