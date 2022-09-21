The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by 0.75 per cent today, Goldman Sachs is expanding its transaction banking business in Europe, and former Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick has tried to keep his new “dark kitchens” venture as secretive as possible.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Federal Reserve set to raise benchmark interest rate

Goldman Sachs hunts new revenues in EU transaction banking push

Travis Kalanick expands ‘dark kitchens’ venture across Latin America

Microsoft invests in Travis Kalanick’s CloudKitchens start-up

