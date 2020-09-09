Labour's plans for economic credibility and winning back the north of England

In the latest from our special interview series, the FT's Sebastian Payne talks to Bridget Phillipson, Labour's shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, about the government's economic recovery plan, and how Labour would approach it differently. Plus, how the party plans to regain support across the north of England and why it needs to move beyond the Brexit divide.





Produced by Fiona Symon and Liam Nolan, with research by George Steer. The sound engineer is Breen Turner. Theme music by Metaphor Music. Review clip: BBC

