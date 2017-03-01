FCA proposals designed to level playing field in IPO market

In the UK critics of the initial public offering process have often quipped that it is anything but a public exercise.

Now the British regulator is proposing to reform a system where banks have historically had tight control over the flow of information as they sell new share issues to select groups of investors. Market participants are hopeful the overhaul will bring more transparency and boost the flagging UK IPO market.

The Financial Conduct Authority’s measures, designed to bring London’s capital markets more into line with practices in the US, propose to make companies release key information about their business earlier in the process of seeking a listing. The reforms will also give potentially critical independent analysts a better chance to publish research ahead of an IPO.

The move, part of a wider shake-up of equity market regulation, reflects a year-long consideration of a business rife with potential conflicts of interest and asymmetric access to information.

In the UK a company typically announces an intention to float, and the banks hired to co-ordinate the process then publish what is known as “connected research”. Institutional investors contemplating an investment only get a draft, or pathfinder, version of a prospectus one to two weeks later, just before a roadshow of management meetings begins.

The practice means connected research tends to set the terms of any investor debate. Daniel Simons, a partner for Hogan Lovells, says it is not unknown for an investor to get the draft prospectus on a Friday evening, ahead of sitting down with the company on the Monday morning.

“How on earth are they supposed to get a grip on what they are being sold before the meeting” he says, calling the dissemination of information in a months-long process “very back end heavy”.

Only after shares begin trading does a full version of a prospectus, with its comprehensive history of a company and the people who run it, get a wide public dissemination.

I was always amazed how late in the process the IPO prospectus comes out here versus the US

In the US, by comparison, a company hoping to IPO must lodge a draft prospectus in public at the beginning of the process, with any changes to disclosure required by regulators occurring in plain sight.

Anand Sambasivan, CEO of Primary Bid, an online platform which gives retail investors access to select IPOs, says: “I was always amazed how late in the process the IPO prospectus comes out here versus the US.”

Investment banks involved in a flotation, wary of legal obligations attached to anything which might be construed as an offering document, publish no research until 40 days after trading begins.

Chris Woolard, director of strategy and competition at the FCA, says “the thrust of these proposals is to restore the centrality of the prospectus to the process”.

Two alternative timetables are proposed for the UK, also designed to bring independent analysts into the process earlier. A company can meet with all interested analysts at once, who are then free to publish once the intention to float is declared.

Alternatively, connected analysts will meet with the company before the intention to float, then the independents will have seven days to be briefed, after which both may publish.

Jeremy Grime, an analyst at broker finnCap, who covers financial services companies, says the proposals were long overdue: “It will give investors a more informed view on an IPO and so reduces risks — this will ultimately benefit companies by reducing the IPO discount. Good for investors and companies.”

Some flotations are open to retail investors, who particularly suffer from information asymmetry which benefits banks. “This seems crazy to me”, comments Rob Mundy, CEO of research aggregator Research Tree.

“I would welcome improvements to the level of proper analysis available to the whole share register, not just fund managers . . . to avoid mispricing and bubbles being created, retail investors need the right tools to make their decisions, just as fund managers do.”

However some question whether there will be any change in the volume or quality on non-connected research, at a time when research departments are under pressure.

Nicholas Holmes, a partner at law firm Ashurst, says the timescale still counts against independent analysts. “I cast a bit of doubt people with one week are going to get into the weeds, and get into the details”, he says. “There’s no army of analysts ready to comment in a short amount of time.”

Brokers were also sceptical of the impact, with one saying the changes would likely only make a difference for the largest, most high profile IPOs, given that many small companies struggle to attract research coverage. Others pointed to the strong performance of newly listed shares in recent years, suggesting investors treat the enthusiasm of connected research with a pinch of salt, and so may systematically undervalue new companies as a result.

A veteran banker also pointed to the role of IPO advisers in the UK, hired to help choose and monitor the banks underwriting a flotation, when it comes to some of the soft incentives which determine what, and what type of research gets written.

“There isn’t exactly a huge incentive to be negative on a new issue, unless you’re completely independent and bringing issues isn’t part of your business model”, he says.