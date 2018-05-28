Donald Trump sold himself to the American electorate as a master dealmaker. In his previous career, as a real estate mogul in New York, he even shared his insights on negotiation in a book: The Art of the Deal. As Mr Trump explained: “My attitude is, you can’t get hurt by asking.”

The US president has several big foreign policy asks on the table: unilateral and complete denuclearisation by North Korea; Iran’s cessation of all uranium production and the granting of unqualified access to all nuclear sites; and $200bn of trade deficit-reducing agriculture and energy purchases by China. These are bold demands, but will he be hurt by asking?

The chances are that he will. Tough-talk and maximalist demands can work in a standalone business deal — when you are prepared to walk away, or have another potential business-partner. But it is more dangerous in international diplomacy, where you usually cannot choose who is sitting on the other side of the negotiating table. Nor can Mr Trump simply walk away from problems such as the North Korean and Iranian nuclear programmes.

As a result, a different negotiating style is needed. The key to progress in a tricky international political negotiation is often to build trust, to persuade adversaries to take steps that they would previously have regarded as too risky. Unfortunately, Mr Trump’s impetuous and threatening negotiating style — imported from his business career — tends to burn trust, rather than build it.

Nonetheless, Mr Trump’s supporters claim his hardball style is working. Despite American withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, Tehran has not restarted its nuclear programme, while the US is now free to press for deeper concessions. The cancellation of the North Korean summit by the White House also seems to have secured a new meekness in North Korean rhetoric — with the possibility that the summit may be back on again. Mr Trump has also scored some points with China. Foreign carmakers face lower tariffs (down from 25 to 15 per cent from July 1). And China has pledged to increase imports of US agricultural goods. If the great game stopped now, Mr Trump might be ahead.

But the real tests are yet to come. If the Korean summit happens, the likeliest outcomes remain a bad-tempered failure or a cosmetic deal that fails to make North Korea abandon its nuclear weapons. On Iran, Mr Trump’s abrupt withdrawal from the deal has shattered western solidarity, which could ultimately make it easier for Iran to escape international isolation. There is a similar risk with the China negotiations. By also hitting allies, such as the EU and Japan, with steel and aluminium tariffs, Mr Trump has made it harder to build international pressure on China over unfair trade practices. He also risks starting a transatlantic trade war.

The potential advantages of Mr Trump’s maximalist demands are that they shift the argument on to new ground of the president’s choosing. But a bullying and unpredictable style also creates antagonism and suspicion. If the US president wants to make lasting progress, he should focus on building greater trust with his negotiating partners.

Mr Trump is unlikely to do that — he still thinks himself ahead. And it may be better that he continues to believe that he is winning. Clues from The Art of the Deal, about how he negotiates when in a tight spot, are not reassuring, particularly when it comes to the high-stakes field of nuclear diplomacy: “I fight when I feel I’m getting screwed, even if its costly and difficult and highly risky.”