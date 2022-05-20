© Charly Gosp

Clockwise from bottom left: Isabel Marant nylon Wiley bag, 365. Balenciaga acetate sunglasses, £305. Diemme suede, leather and rubber Possagno boots, £255. Pangaia recycled cotton bucket hat, £70. Hermès In the Pocket binoculars with leather case, £2,750. Finisterre Tritan-plastic water bottle, £20. Ganni recycled cotton scrunchie, £20. A-COLD-WALL* jersey and elastane balaclava, POA. Bottega Veneta silicone Intreccio Airpods Pro case, £115. HADAS cotton socks, £30

Clockwise from bottom left: Leica D-Lux 7 camera, £1,150, and leather protector, £90. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, £350. Dior x Birkenstock suede and leather Tokio mules, £870. Palomar soft Tyvek The Crumpled City map, €14. Bennett Winch leather Weekender bag, £1,450. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello brass necklace, £675. Fendi leather Peekaboo micro bag, £1,100. Louis Vuitton metal bicycle helmet, £1,410. Oura gold-finish ring, $399. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello acetate sunglasses, £320. Prada Re-Nylon small backpack, £1,350

Clockwise from bottom right: Bose SoundLink Micro speaker, £120. Hadeda wood and vintage cotton Saleda chair, £255. Sunnylife underwater camera, £22. Talis Chains gold-plated sunglasses chain, £60. Gucci acetate sunglasses, £365. Loewe leather and brass charm (on bag), £395. Chloé recycled cashmere Lallo bag, £2,310. AGR crochet beanie, £320. Globe Trotter x Golf le Fleur leather suitcase, £1,495. Hermès cotton beach towel in Orange, £370. Chanel printed leather sandals, £750. Custom-dyed towels, courtesy of Chingis Guirey

Set design, Samuel Pidgen at Bryant. Photographer’s assistant, Joe Wiles. Set design assistant, Freya Wentworth. Digital operator, Aljaž Habjan. Production, Sandra Gardiner at 360 PM. Special thanks to E2 studios and Thomas Boyer