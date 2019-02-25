Turkey has stepped up its criticism of China over the treatment of its Uighur population, urging Beijing not to ensnare innocent people in a sweeping crackdown on the Muslim minority.

Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkish foreign minister, used a speech to the UN’s human rights council on Monday to voice Turkey’s concern about the treatment of China’s Muslim citizens, at least 1m of whom have been forced into internment camps in the country’s north-western Xinjiang region.

Beijing has defended the mass detentions, which have targeted many artists and intellectuals, as an effort in the global fight against terrorism.

In his speech in Geneva, Mr Cavusoglu cast doubt on that justification. “While recognising China’s right to combat terrorism, we think that a distinction should be made between terrorists and innocent people,” he said.

Turkey expected Beijing to respect universal rights, including freedom of religion, he added, urging China to guarantee that “the protection of the cultural identity of Uighurs and other Muslims is ensured”.

Earlier this month, Turkey became the first leading Muslim-majority country to speak out about the fate of China’s Uighurs. A statement from the country’s foreign ministry urged China to close its mass internment camps, describing them as a “great shame for humanity”.

Ankara’s claim that a famous Uighur Muslim musician had died in detention triggered a backlash from China, with Beijing calling the statement “absurd lies” after state media released a video purporting to show the musician alive.

Mr Cavusoglu’s remarks on Monday, which come as international criticism of China’s treatment of the Uighurs is growing, mark the first time a senior Turkish minister has spoken out publicly on the issue. He said Turkey felt “concern” about recent reports on racial discrimination and human rights violations against Uighurs and other Muslim communities in Xinjiang.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey’s president, has long taken pride in casting Ankara as a defender of the world’s oppressed Muslims, from the Palestinians to Myanmar’s Rohingya minority. But amid mounting reports about Uighur oppression, government critics have accused Mr Erdogan of staying silent for fear of damaging its relationship with a leading global power.

Officials in Ankara insist that Turkey has never stopped raising the Uighur issue in bilateral meetings with Chinese counterparts. But those discussions have rarely reached the public domain.

Some analysts have suggested the government’s bolder stance is a response to pressure from Turkish nationalists in the run-up to local elections at the end of March.

Meral Aksener, a rightwing opposition leader, has accused Mr Erdogan’s ruling party of being “selective” in standing up for the rights of oppressed Muslims and showing “apathy” towards the oppression of Uighurs in China, as well as to the crisis in Yemen.

Turks share linguistic and religious ties with Uighurs, who are often referred to in Turkey as “our Uighur brothers and sisters”. The Xinjiang region is sometimes described as “eastern Turkistan” and is seen as part of a broader community of Turkic peoples that spans far beyond the borders of the modern Turkish state.