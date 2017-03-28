HS2 under pressure to remove £170m contract from CH2M

HS2, Britain’s second high-speed rail link, is under pressure to remove a contractor after being accused of a conflict of interest.

CH2M, the US engineering firm, won a £170m contract last month to design the second phase of the £56bn HS2 — extending the London-Birmingham link on to Manchester and building a branch from the Midlands to Leeds.

But Mace, an engineering firm which lost its bid for that contract, said HS2’s new chief executive, Mark Thurston, is a former CH2M employee, and so was his predecessor, Roy Hill, who filled the role on a temporary basis.

The wrangle between HS2 and Mace, which has threatened legal action, has set work on phase two back by more than a month. One person close to CH2M suggested that the US company could withdraw from the contract.

“CH2M has been told that they either stand down or they will be kicked off,” he said. “It is going to happen this week.”

CH2M had already won £500m of work on the first phase of the project after being named as the rail link’s development partner in 2012.

The fiasco comes after another contracting blunder this week, when the government admitted that it had to scrap a £6bn deal to decommission 12 Magnox nuclear power sites after a “flawed” tendering process, costing taxpayers £100m.

HS2 has said that it had put safeguards in place and received assurances about Chinese walls between CH2M’s bid team for the new contract and those staff already working for HS2.

A Mace spokesperson said: “We are pleased to hear the reports that the secretary of state is now personally looking into the concerns we have raised around a number of conflicts of interest during the procurement process. Parliament and the government both have a duty to ensure that British taxpayers’ money is being well spent and proper process is being followed.”

HS2 Ltd, CH2M and the Department for Transport said they would not comment on ongoing discussions.

The government will be keen to avoid a re-run of the West Coast main line rail franchising debacle in 2012 when FirstGroup won a 13-year deal to manage the rail network linking London to Scotland, only for Virgin Trains to challenge the decision in court and eventually force a government U-turn.

Tony Berkeley, the Labour peer and a former engineer who worked on the Channel tunnel, said it had taken the government a “ridiculously long time to acknowledge that there is a conflict of interest”. He added: “It doesn’t demonstrate much confidence in HS2’s management and procurement procedures.”