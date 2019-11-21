“We’re facing huge losses . . . A lot of species are just disappearing without anyone noticing.” In our first story for this year’s FT Seasonal Appeal, Andrew Terry, director of conservation and policy at ZSL, sets out the stark facts of the international illegal wildlife trade. It is a fast track to extinction for some of the most endangered animals on our planet. According to the journal Science, as many as 8,775 species — from elephants and giraffes to tiny amphibians — are now at risk.

ZSL — the Zoological Society of London — is our Appeal partner this year. It is a global, science-based conservation charity with 200 years of research and experience. Over the next four weeks, we will be reporting how ZSL works to fight organised poaching across the world, and to support communities affected by it. We’ll discover how conservation investing is developing, how advances in technology are transforming wildlife protection, share personal stories from people working in the field, and much more.

A donation from you can make a difference in the fight for our wildlife. Please join us in supporting ZSL through the FT Seasonal Appeal.