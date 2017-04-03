North Korea

Donald Trump’s North Korea warning prompts concern in Asia

US options are little changed from under Obama but nuclear threat is more severe

by: Song Jung-a in Seoul, Ben Bland in Hong Kong and Tom Mitchell in Beijing

US President Donald Trump’s warning that the US could take unilateral action to eliminate North Korea’s nuclear threat has prompted alarm among some Asian analysts about the implications for South Korea and China, which would bear the brunt of any military conflict along with Pyongyang.

Mr Trump’s comments reinforced those of Rex Tillerson, his secretary of state, who said last month on his first major trip overseas to the region that Washington was considering military options in response to a series of provocations by North Korea. 

