US President Donald Trump reversed course and dropped his opposition to Microsoft’s bid for TikTok, two leading candidates to head the World Trade Organization say US legal criticisms over dispute resolution are valid, and foreign aid groups combatting the coronavirus pandemic in North Korea have been forced to borrow money from its government. Plus, the FT's senior energy correspondent, Anjli Raval, tells us how oil companies are surviving the pandemic shock.
Trump drops opposition to Microsoft bid for TikTok
Leading WTO candidates back US bid for dispute system reforms
Aid groups borrow money from N. Korea in coronavirus fight
Shell and Total escape underlying losses on strong oil trading
