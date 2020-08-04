Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

US President Donald Trump reversed course and dropped his opposition to Microsoft’s bid for TikTok, two leading candidates to head the World Trade Organization say US legal criticisms over dispute resolution are valid, and foreign aid groups combatting the coronavirus pandemic in North Korea have been forced to borrow money from its government. Plus, the FT's senior energy correspondent, Anjli Raval, tells us how oil companies are surviving the pandemic shock.





Register for the Energy Source talk, “Profit and Power in the Energy Industry”

https://live.ft.com/Events/2020/Profit-and-Power-in-the-Energy-Industry?segmentId=b52e1504-1d03-48a4-76bc-38fb50ada64b&utm_us=JJYAAP





Trump drops opposition to Microsoft bid for TikTok

http://ft.com/content/a1162b60-977d-400c-9758-edc4aa006f72?





Leading WTO candidates back US bid for dispute system reforms

ft.com/content/f4830e2b-df7b-474a-8104-6336992ca193





Aid groups borrow money from N. Korea in coronavirus fight

ft.com/content/057ec3d5-77ba-4db3-a1cc-1b2e60617094?edit=true





Shell and Total escape underlying losses on strong oil trading

https://www.ft.com/content/5df3596c-6b42-4270-85c4-c10834e80975





