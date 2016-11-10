Clinton defeat provides antidote to US drugmakers

There were few investors who feared the election of Hillary Clinton as much as those who held large positions in pharmaceutical stocks, and her defeat prompted a relief rally across the sector.

Whereas “bank bashing” had proven fertile ground for other Democrats, Mrs Clinton tried to tap into public anger over the soaring price of medicines by targeting drug companies.

On Wednesday, the screens of pharma traders turned into a sea of green as investors digested Donald Trump’s stunning victory.

The majority of drugmakers, including Pfizer, Merck and Allergan, closed up between 6 and 8 per cent, while the Nasdaq Biotech index added 9 per cent.

“It just shows you how much negativity there was built in around a Hillary victory,” said one large life sciences investor. “It was a huge wall of worry around drug pricing.”

Mrs Clinton first took aim at the industry in September of last year, after Martin Shkreli, the “bad boy” of pharma, generated a public backlash by raising the price of a life-saving cancer and Aids drug from $13.50 to $750 a pill.

Her pledge to crack down on “outrageous price gouging” wiped $38bn from the value of shares in drugmakers and left the sector in a funk from which it never really recovered.

Ever since, the stock prices of drugmakers have tracked Mrs Clinton’s chances. A fortnight ago, when the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced it had discovered new emails pertinent to the investigation of her personal server, markets tumbled — but biotech shares rallied.

Each time drug pricing was in the headlines, Mrs Clinton voiced condemnation, singling out companies such as Mylan for raising the price of its life-saving allergy treatment, the Epipen.

Investors and executives could have lived with fiery rhetoric, but Mrs Clinton also published a plethora of detailed proposals, including the creation of an oversight panel with powers to levy large fines on manufacturers who implemented “unjustified, outlier price increases”.

“Overall, I think the Clinton approach to healthcare drives you to [drug] rationing, to a place where most consumers don’t want to be,” said Ian Read, Pfizer’s chief executive, after the proposal was published a few weeks ago.

Conversely, Mr Trump said relatively little about drug prices during the campaign and instead focused on his pledge to repeal the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare. His one proposal on pricing, which would have allowed consumers to import cheaper drugs from overseas, was not taken seriously.

“The scope of his healthcare policies was less well-defined compared to Clinton,” said Brian Abrahams, an analyst at Jefferies. “Proposals that Trump had been more vocal on, such as drug re-importation … are generally unpopular or have low feasibility.”

Investors cited other reasons beyond Mrs Clinton’s defeat for their high spirits. They had feared that Bernie Sanders, her erstwhile Democratic opponent, and a perennial critic of drugmakers, would be handed a powerful new role to police the industry.

And a proposition on the ballot in California, the Drug Price Relief Act, which could have also provided a template for lowering the cost of medicines nationwide, was handily defeated.

Analysts are also predicting that Congress will pass a tax reform bill that would allow drugmakers to repatriate almost $100bn of cash that is trapped overseas, paving the way for share buybacks and a new boom in mergers and acquisitions.

Amgen, the large biotech group, has $34bn of cash stashed overseas, while Merck and Gilead have $21bn and $25bn respectively, according to figures prepared by Evercore ISI, the investment bank.

Investors also appear to be brushing off Mr Trump’s antitrade agenda, even though many of the big trade agreements enshrine protection of their patents, thus allowing them to generate significant profits outside of the US.

“I think it’s just bluster,” said the head of one large fund investing in healthcare. “He’s a typical real estate negotiator — he’s going to get a couple of victories on trade and that’s that.”

Mr Trump offered few concrete policy proposals during his campaign, but he was adamant that he would repeal Obamacare, a pledge that will be relatively easy to fulfil given that the House and the Senate are now controlled by Republicans.

That pledge will not trouble most of the large health insurers. All of them had struggled to make a profit on policies sold through Obamacare, and many had started to desert the exchanges.

Ana Gupte, analyst at Leerink, predicts a Trump presidency would be advantageous for health insurers because it would accelerate the privatisation of Medicare, the government-funded healthcare programme for retirees.

“We expect a friendlier regulatory environment with a Republican administration,” she said.

Shares in Cigna, Aetna and Humana closed up between 4 and 6 per cent on Wednesday, while UnitedHealth was down by 0.7 per cent.