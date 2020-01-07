FT subscribers can click here to receive Opening quote by email.

A fortnight ago, our esteemed colleagues on the FT’s Lex column conceded they had underestimated just how disastrous Aston Martin’s stock market performance would be. Aston seems determined to prove that it can perform worse still.

Tuesday morning’s unscheduled trading update is a doozy. Adjusted earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation — the luxury carmaker’s preferred earnings measure — is expected to be just £130m-£140m in 2019. FactSet reports a consensus estimate of £200m. Adjusted ebitda margins will be between 12.5 per cent and 13.5 per cent. Back in July (another profit warning), Aston guided to a figure of 20 per cent for the year.

The list of reasons for the latest profit warning are long. Wholesale sales have fallen 7 per cent year-on-year, with Europe underperforming. Core retail sales increased, but customers needed more financing support to persuade them to buy. The cheaper Vantage model made up more of the sales mix.

The reason for optimism is the same as always: the much-anticipated DBX SUV model (pictured above). The carmaker has received 1,800 orders since the book opened on November 20. That means Aston has met conditions on some of its (very expensive) financing and plans to draw down another $100m of debt in the next month. An equity issue is still on the cards. The next milestone is full results on February 27. Investors may not wait to see whether Aston disappoints again.

Briefly

BofA slapped a sell rating on Wm Morrison, the grocer, on Monday so expectations arguably weren’t high for its Christmas sales update on Tuesday. Still, it isn’t exactly full of festive cheer. Like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, fell 1.7 per cent in the 22 weeks to January 5; including fuel they were 2.8 per cent lower. Total sales excluding fuel were down 1.8 per cent. Profits would still be within the current range of analysts’ forecasts, Morrison’s said.

Premier Oil is to buy two North Sea assets from BP in a $625m deal. Oil fields in the region have been changing hands from the oil and gas majors to smaller independents. The deal includes BP’s Andrew area assets and its interest in Shearwater, a gasfield operated by Shell. Premier is also picking up another 25 per cent stake in the Tolmount area, which it operates, for at least $191m from Dana. It will finance the deals through a $500m equity raise and a bridge financing facility of $300m.

Finally, Burford Capital has an update out on Tuesday on “management, corporate governance and related matters”. Burford was the target of short-seller Muddy Waters last year. Along with some management shuffling, Burford said a US securities class action had been withdrawn and that it was pushing ahead with a US listing.

Also out on Tuesday are results from FTSE 250 company Safestore and updates from Carr’s Group and 888 Holdings.

Beyond the Square Mile

A company linked to a former British serviceman made a payment to the private jet operator that last week whisked the former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn from Osaka to Istanbul. The apparent involvement of General Trade Limited, a Dubai company run by Mike Douglas (pictured above), is another piece in the puzzle of Mr Ghosn’s audacious escape — which cost an estimated $20m in expenses and forfeited bail money.

Silicon Valley’s biggest technology companies have written to the EU to urge it not to hold them legally liable for all the content on their platforms, but accepted that their efforts to remove illegal and harmful activity might require oversight from a new watchdog. The European Commission is currently drawing up plans for a new Digital Services Act to set out rules for the technology sector.

US ride-hailing company Uber and South Korea’s Hyundai Motor are teaming up to develop air taxis, joining the fledgling race to launch flying cars in big cities. Meanwhile, Tesla’s valuation has risen above $80bn for the first time or nearly as much as the combined value of General Motors and Ford.

