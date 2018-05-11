Schlocky comedy movie Back to the Future explored the old fantasy of flying cars. Life will imitate art if Dara Khosrowshahi has his way. The boss of Uber plans to have flying taxis zipping around the San Francisco Bay Area by 2023. With working examples already making tentative flights, only two tiny obstacles stand in the way: exorbitant cost and lethal danger.

Mr Khosrowshahi says mass manufacturing will overcome the first problem. The unit cost of working models has not been published. One of the best, from Kitty Hawk, a business backed by Google’s Larry Page, probably costs about $1m. Lex estimates mass manufacturing could reduce this to about $150,000 in perhaps 15 years.

At this price, higher earners could own personal passenger drones.

The asterisk in our headline reflects caveats even more extensive than those of car manufacturers (sunroofs inevitably excluded). Our price reflects scale effects on unit costs. Small unmanned drones illustrate these. Prices have fallen as much as 97 per cent since they first appeared in force in the early noughties.

We believe manned drone prices would drop 85 per cent. Our proportionately higher floor price, reflects much higher costs for technology needed to keep accidents at acceptable levels.

Chinese manufacturer Ehang claims that in the event of a malfunction or disconnect its manned drone immediately lands. The question is how quickly that happens. It isn’t the falling that kills you, it’s the stopping.

