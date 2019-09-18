You would think it was enough to have dementia enshrined as a disability in legislation. You would have reason to believe that the UK Equality Act 2010 and the UN’s Convention of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities had the clout to sufficiently protect people affected by the disease.

Yet thousands of people living with, or caring for someone with dementia, are losing out on the protection that the law is supposed to provide.

They face discrimination in the workplace and when searching for employment, feel unable to assert their rights to be treated fairly. They are also often excluded from programmes designed to create employment opportunities.

The result is far too many people no longer being able to work, both prior to and directly following a diagnosis.

Carers also often feel they have no choice but to leave work themselves or cut down their working hours to care for a loved one.

It’s easy to feel like we’re wading through treacle in attempts to treat dementia as what it is — a disability — and support people properly.

The stigma that surrounds dementia is suffocating businesses across the UK and society is lagging behind in its understanding.

All too often I hear moving testimony like that of a former university lecturer now unable to get a job collecting trolleys or a senior IT consultant who has been out of work for two years, leaving him unable to pay off his mortgage.

Rarely are the words “dementia” and “rights” put together. People with dementia are not at the fore in human rights debates in the same way as other marginalised and at-risk groups.

Legislation is not supposed to apply only to disabilities you can see. But there is a big difference between the experiences of people with dementia at work and those affected by other conditions.

I am immensely proud of the work we’ve done to lead the dementia-friendly movement. Of the 3m people who have become Alzheimer’s Society Dementia Friends, around one million have done so through their workplace. It’s the biggest social action movement changing the way people think, act and talk about dementia.

My colleagues have travelled to businesses from countryside to coast to deliver more than 400 training sessions in the past year alone and are working hard to get every employer to become dementia-friendly, from supermarkets and banks to pharmacies and restaurants, factories and farms.

We are working with individual industries, as in our Insurance United Against Dementia initiative, led by dedicated board members from the sector.

What kind of society are we living in where a disclosure of dementia means losing your job?

We have also produced material such as our Dementia-Friendly Business Guide to bring about cultural change and provide practical solutions.

Becoming a dementia-friendly employer is not going to put a strain on the balance sheet or distract from driving profits and sales.

People with dementia and their carers are themselves a significant group of potential customers. It does not take a lot to create an environment where people understand dementia, those affected feel able to seek help and where organisations have the right policies in place to support the needs of those affected.

Our mission will hit a ceiling unless two things happen.

The first is that more employers must be held to account to make sure reasonable adjustments are made. What kind of society are we living in where a disclosure of dementia leads to losing your job?

The second is that government must bring legislation and guidance up to date. Current advice fails to even reference dementia, an oversight that is leaving affected people and their carers exposed to greater levels of discrimination.

Reforms on access to employment rights need to be made a priority, including updating government guidelines on the responsibilities of employers to support people with dementia, as well as reviewing the Access to Work scheme.

There also needs to be a fresh call for the UN convention to be incorporated into UK law.

With ever-increasing numbers of older people in employment and people with dementia set to reach one million by 2021 and two million by 2051, businesses need to improve their understanding and awareness of the disease and prioritise support for employees.

Many people are diagnosed with dementia when they are at their most experienced in their working life. To throw out their skills, knowledge and abilities without considering how much they still have to offer is ignorant, lacking compassion and wasteful.

We all have a duty to help people affected by dementia feel included in their community, be treated equally and feel accepted, so that they can live better lives.

I urge every business, big and small, to unite with us and the government to ensure their proper legal protection.

The writer is chief executive of Alzheimer’s Society