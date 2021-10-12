David never thought that he would need a pension. Born with cystic fibrosis, at one stage, his life expectancy was just nine years old.

Now aged 38, a revolutionary new treatment for his condition has transformed David’s life expectancy and employment prospects.

“It has basically meant I now potentially have a life,” he tells presenter Claer Barrett on this week’s Money Clinic podcast.

“I could be working in 10 years’ time. I might even be working closer to 60 if everything stays as it is, which is wonderful — except for the fact that I now have to actually financially plan. And it’s not something I’ve had to do before.”

David is not alone. Plenty of people in their 30s, 40s and even 50s have yet to start saving for retirement, and are anxious about how to begin. Today’s podcast is packed with tips for so-called late starters, including those like David who are self-employed.

Financial experts Moira O’Neill, head of personal finance at Interactive Investor, and Claire Walsh, chartered financial planner, have plenty of tips for fellow late starters.

They talk listeners through the options when it comes to pensions, stocks and shares Isas and property investments. Plus, they suggest how David can factor in the additional challenges of living with a disability and build some flexibility into his future plans.

The Cystic Fibrosis Trust has a wealth of financial resources on its website including information for job seekers and a useful guide to disability and your employment rights.

