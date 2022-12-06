With more than 10mn people in the UK set to file their tax returns by January 31, are you dreading the annual nightmare - or have you already got it licked? This week presenter Claer Barrett revisits Money Clinic’s tax return guide from last year, with guests Jacquetta Brown, tax specialist at HMRC, and chartered accountant Deborah Edwards, who runs the money mentoring programme Raised Up Finance. They discuss how much extra income you need to earn before you have to submit a return, how apps can make the whole process easier, and whether it pays to get an accountant. Plus, how freelancers can legitimately reduce their bills by claiming tax-deductible expenses, or negotiate extra time to pay.

