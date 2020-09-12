Have British moves threatened Brexit trade talks? And new rules to limit the spread of coronavirus

Boris Johnson's government is bringing in a new law — the internal market bill — that threatens to undermine the UK's withdrawal agreement with the EU. Will this push negotiations for a trade deal between the UK and EU even closer to collapse? Plus, coronavirus is spreading rapidly once more in Britain and, in response, new measures to limit gatherings are to be introduced. But will they be enough to stop the UK heading towards a second national lockdown?

Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Peter Foster, George Parker, Sarah Neville and Clive Cookson. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer is Breen Turner and the editor Liam Nolan. Music by Metaphor Music.

Review clips: Parliament, RTÉ News.

