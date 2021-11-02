A panel of top US scientific experts has backed the use of the BioNTech/Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years, paving the way for the nationwide rollout of jabs for younger children.

An advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously on Tuesday to authorise the vaccine — a decision which is expected to be formally signed off by CDC director Rochelle Walensky imminently.

The Biden administration plans to begin vaccinating children as early as this week and has enlisted more than 20,000 paediatricians, family doctors, pharmacies and other providers to administer vaccines. The Pfizer jab will be administered in “kid-sized” doses which are a third of the size of jabs for people aged 12 years and over.

Earlier at the meeting, Walensky told committee members it was important to get as many people vaccinated as possible against Covid-19, including children.

“In this most recent Delta wave, we saw pediatric admission rates higher than they had in any previous wave of the pandemic, reaching a rate of 25 hospitalisation per 100,000 per year in children between the ages of 5 to 11,” she said.

However, the Biden administration faces a challenge due to high levels of vaccine hesitancy with almost a third of parents saying they won’t get their children immunised.