CDC advisers back Covid vaccine for children ages 5 to 11
A panel of top US scientific experts has backed the use of the BioNTech/Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years, paving the way for the nationwide rollout of jabs for younger children.
An advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously on Tuesday to authorise the vaccine — a decision which is expected to be formally signed off by CDC director Rochelle Walensky imminently.
The Biden administration plans to begin vaccinating children as early as this week and has enlisted more than 20,000 paediatricians, family doctors, pharmacies and other providers to administer vaccines. The Pfizer jab will be administered in “kid-sized” doses which are a third of the size of jabs for people aged 12 years and over.
Earlier at the meeting, Walensky told committee members it was important to get as many people vaccinated as possible against Covid-19, including children.
“In this most recent Delta wave, we saw pediatric admission rates higher than they had in any previous wave of the pandemic, reaching a rate of 25 hospitalisation per 100,000 per year in children between the ages of 5 to 11,” she said.
However, the Biden administration faces a challenge due to high levels of vaccine hesitancy with almost a third of parents saying they won’t get their children immunised.
Democrats nearing deal on ‘Salt’ cap on federal tax deductions
Democratic lawmakers appeared to near a deal on the so-called “Salt” cap on federal tax deductions for state and local taxes on Tuesday, in a win for House moderates from wealthier states who have long railed against the policy.
Donald Trump’s 2017 tax reforms limited the amount households could deduct in state and local property taxes from their federal income tax at $10,000, in a move that hit homeowners in states with high state and local property taxes, like New York, New Jersey and California. Critics accused the then-president of unfairly punishing voters in “blue” states that voted against him 2016.
A small group of House Democrats, led by Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, have led efforts to include a reversal of the tax changes in Biden’s Build Back Better plan, threatening to withhold support for the wider bill unless the cap is eliminated. But progressive critics have opposed the move, saying it would disproportionately benefit rich Americans.
Lawmakers seemed to be nearing a deal to scrap the cap for five years on Tuesday. Democrats on Capitol Hill are now weighing a five-year suspension of the cap, through 2025, retroactively applied to include the current tax year, according to one person briefed on the negotiations.
Gottheimer issued a joint statement on Tuesday with fellow New Jersey Democrat Mikie Sherrill and New York Democrat Tom Suozzi, saying the cap “remains a punishing blow to our home states... as we work to recover from the pandemic and get our economies on strong footing and our constituents back to work”.
“Today’s news is encouraging for a Salt cap repeal to be included in the final reconciliation package,” they added, saying the would “continue to work” with Democrats in the House and the Senate on the issue.
But it remained unclear whether all 50 Democratic senators would sign on to such a move. Bernie Sanders, the progressive Vermont senator, issued a scathing statement Tuesday evening saying “the last thing we should be doing is giving more tax breaks to the very rich”. Sanders said he was “open to a compromise approach” to protect the “middle class in high tax states”, but added: “I will not support more tax breaks for billionaires.”
Lyft brushes off driver shortage concerns in forecast-beating quarterly result
Ride-sharing company Lyft, Uber’s only significant rival in the US market, reported strong earnings for its third quarter.
For the second consecutive period, Lyft said it had achieved adjusted Ebitda profitability, the preferred (but sometimes maligned) measurement for the underlying health of ride-sharing businesses.
It got there with revenues of $864m, up 73 per cent on the same period last year, and 13 per cent on this year’s second quarter. Analysts expected $860m. Net income came in considerably better than Wall Street had hoped, with losses of $71.5m versus estimates of almost $200m.
In the wake of continued widespread labour shortages, chief executive Logan Green said driver supply was up nearly 45 per cent on the same quarter last year.
“We are well positioned for a continued recovery and I’m excited to build on the momentum in our business,” Green said.
Lyft’s shares were up more than 6 per cent in immediate after-hours trading. Uber reports its third quarter earnings on Thursday, having all but promised investors its first ever quarter of adjusted Ebitda profitability.
What to watch in Asia today
New Zealand: The country will release a series of data, including figures for quarterly employment, labour costs and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s report on financial stability.
Purchasing managers’ indices: Services PMIs for India and China come out today, as does Hong Kong’s Manufacturing PMI. The indices are measures of whether sector activities report an overall expansion or contraction in activity month-to-month.
Sydney Film Festival: The festival will commence today after being postponed twice because of the pandemic.
Japan Culture Day: Japan takes a one-day holiday to celebrate culture, arts and academia. The stock market is closed.
US stocks close at records ahead of Fed decision
Wall Street climbed to fresh record highs and the Dow closed above 36,000 for the first time ahead of the Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy decision.
S&P 500 closed up 0.4 per cent to notch another record intraday high and closing high, as investors cheered a quarterly earnings season that has exceeded analysts’ expectations. This is the fourth consecutive day of record highs.
The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite was up 0.3 per cent at the bell and notched a record close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 per cent to close above 36,000 for the first time.
The moves come ahead of the Fed’s latest monetary policy decision tomorrow, when the central bank is expected to announce that it will begin tapering its $120bn monthly asset purchases. The taper has been fully priced into the market, but investors will be listening closely for hawkish signals in the announcement that could indicate when rate hikes may begin.
The two-year Treasury yield, which tracks US monetary policy expectations, declined 0.06 percentage points to 0.44 per cent after touching an 18-month high last week. Bond yields move inversely to prices.
Read more on today’s market moves here.