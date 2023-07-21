The Conservatives faced a rout in both Selby and Somerton, but is their narrow win in Uxbridge enough to lift the party’s mood? Lucy Fisher is joined by the FT’s political editor George Parker and columnists Miranda Green and Stephen Bush to fillet the results of this week’s hat trick of by-elections. Plus, since it’s the end of term, the panel offers its political report cards.

