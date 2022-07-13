A few years ago a Peruvian farmer filed a lawsuit against a German utility company thousands of miles away. The reason? A glacier is melting near his hometown. If it melts enough, it could cause a flood that may catastrophically damage his city. He says that over years the company's pollution has contributed to climate change, and because of this, it should help pay for protections against the potential flood.

In this week’s episode, we’ll tell the story of a David vs. Goliath battle. How one man is taking on one of the world’s biggest polluters in a landmark case that could one day force companies to pay for damage they’ve done to the environment.

For further reading:

Who pays for climate change? The Peruvian suing a German utility

The Climate Game: Can you reach net zero by 2050?

On Twitter, follow Camilla Hodgson (@CamillaHodgson)

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.