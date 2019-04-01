Get alerts on Brexit when a new story is published
MPs will attempt to find majority support for a new version of Brexit, with votes to be held this evening over various options likely to include remaining in the EU customs union, holding a second referendum or the UK leaving without a deal at all. The second round of these ‘indicative’ votes in parliament comes amid signs of deep divisions within Theresa May’s cabinet as she considers whether to bring her deal back to the Commons for a fourth time later this week.
