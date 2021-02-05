The position of outstanding high cards can remain a mystery until trick 13 but, sometimes, thinking correctly, you can place them accurately right from start.

Bidding Dealer: West E/W Game North East South West — — — 1NT NB NB 2S NB 3S NB 4S

West opened a Weak NT and South overcalled modestly with 2S. North, reasoning that South could be reasonably strong for such a bid, raised to 3S, and South bid the game. West tranced for a minute before leading 5♠.

The points are dividing 20-20 between sides; West holds 12-14 of them. Why has West led a trump? Maybe it is the best lead, but also possibly because West holds undesirable holdings in the other suits. Certainly, if he held ace-king in either hearts or diamonds, a top card to see dummy would be more desirable. Placing K♥ and K♦ in the East hand, along with, possibly, a club honour, South made her plan.

She won trick 1 in dummy with K♠ and led Q♦. When East followed low, she threw 2♥ from hand. West won with A♦, and led his other trump. The 2-2 trump breaks now assures declarer her contract. She wins in hand, plays 7♣ to K♣ and leads J♦. When East covers this, she ruffs, cashes A♣ and ruffs 10♣ in dummy. Now, she takes 10♦ and pitches 3♥ on it. Only one trick has been lost so far, and she can concede two hearts at the end.

