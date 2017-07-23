US health insurers benefit by shunning Obamacare

Shares in US health insurers have outpaced the broader stock market rally, shrugging off the chaotic debate over the future of Obama’s signature healthcare law.

The sector’s big five companies, including Aetna and Humana, have enjoyed share price rises of more than 30 per cent after stepping away from participation in unprofitable parts of the Obamacare system and thanks to improvements in other areas of their business.

While the long-term fate of Obamacare’s individual insurance markets and expanded government-backed Medicaid programme hang in the balance on Capitol Hill, the insurers are being rewarded by investors for having stabilised their profit margins.

“The hit from regulatory changes is behind them,” said Ana Gupte, a healthcare analyst at Leerink Partners. The decline in margins, which resulted from the Obamacare rules and regulations on coverage has “levelled off”, she said.

Investors have focused, in part, on growth from a different government-backed programme, Medicare, which is largely unaffected by Republican lawmakers’ back-and-forth over whether and how to “repeal and replace’ Obamacare. Insurers have been adding customers to their Medicare Advantage plans for senior citizens.

Medicaid programmes that provide health insurance to low-income Americans have also proved lucrative, as insurers add members to the managed care programs they operate under state contracts — although the expansion of Medicaid under Obamacare would be thrown into reverse under the Republican reform plans floated so far.

As the latest Republican reform bill collapsed in the Senate last week, UnitedHealth Group, considered an industry bellwether, exceeded Wall Street’s expectations in its second-quarter earnings report. The company, which also operates a medical services arm known as Optum, recorded net income of $2.28bn, or $2.32 per share, up 30 per cent from the same three months in 2016.

UnitedHealth Group revenues were up nearly 8 per cent at $50.1bn, even after it forewent business by withdrawing from several Obamacare insurance marketplaces.

Since inception, the Obamacare insurance exchanges, which enabled some 20m Americans to purchase cover, often with government subsidies, have proved to be more of a headache than a boon for business. More sick people than expected and too few young, healthy individuals signed up for plans, skewing the balance of risk in insurance pools.

As signs of near-term reform grew less likely this year, Aetna and Humana, whose proposed tie up was blocked by a federal judge in January, opted out of the exchanges for 2018. Mark Bertolini, Aetna’s chief executive, told Yahoo Finance last week that there would need to be a “stable and predictable market” for the insurer to return in future years.

UnitedHealth filed 2018 plan rates in just two states after abandoning most of the exchanges in 2017. Connecticut-based Cigna filed to participate in six.

Of the big five, Anthem is most exposed to the Obamacare exchanges; the insurer holds licenses for the popular Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in several states. However, Joseph Swedish, Anthem chief executive, told analysts in April that the company might be forced to reduce its service area or exit some markets altogether if subsidies are cut by the Trump administration.

Insurers have until the end of September to commit to state exchanges for 2018.

Those who filed to remain were projected to ask state regulators to approve premium increases of between 28 and 40 per cent, in part to account for uncertainty in Washington as well as rising healthcare costs, according to consultancy Oliver Wyman.

Stephen Hemsley, UnitedHealth chief executive, told analysts last week that policy changes in Washington, including healthcare and tax reform, could have an effect on 2018 earnings.

“Certainly at this stage in the national conversation, speculation about any outcome here would just be that,” he said.