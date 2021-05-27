Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Tesla is set to pay for chips in advance to overcome the global chip shortage, and Amazon locks in its $8.45bn acquisition of MGM. Plus, the FT’s US energy editor, Derek Brower, explains what a court case against Royal Dutch Shell and a historic proxy vote at ExxonMobil means for the oil industry and the environment.





Climate activists hail breakthrough victories over Exxon and Shell

https://www.ft.com/content/fa9946b9-371b-46ff-b127-05849a1de2da?





Amazon-MGM: Will MGM be Amazon’s ticket to the big leagues?

https://www.ft.com/content/97d2edb8-355c-4af0-9f00-8b0a65d818f1





Tesla set to pay for chips in advance in bid to overcome shortage

https://www.ft.com/content/49459668-7eab-4589-8338-059e06b9fd8a?





Iran bans bitcoin mining as power cuts grip country

https://www.ft.com/content/be0c8a04-9a58-4926-83f3-b99141c4f721?

