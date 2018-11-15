The LSE has a growing requirement for legal services © Reuters

When Alejandro Alvarez says “greater access to legal documents is an important component to achieving greater access to justice”, the UN legal expert is underlining the importance of contracts to how society and business function from day to day.

As head of the rule of law unit in the UN secretary-general’s office in New York, he is close to the UN’s Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development, under which the global organisation aims to help countries “enact effective, accountable and transparent institutions at all levels of society”.

Business has a role to play in this societal challenge, Mr Alvarez says. “Much of the innovation in using technology for access to legal documents is happening in the private sector, and we encourage partnerships between the private sector and states,” he says.

Tim Cummins, chief executive of the US-based International Association of Commercial Contract Managers, agrees that greater innovation and efficiency in business contracts will lead to better access to justice. “In their current form, contracts can become a barrier to social inclusion,” he says. “People can be intimidated by the entire process of contracts.”

One route to improvement, he says, is to overhaul the “artisanal nature of present-day contract writing”. Mr Cummins adds that idiosyncratic contracts may be liked by law firms, which bill by the hour for drafting them, but they are often unnecessary — and achieving efficiency in contracting is good for all.

Aine Lyons, deputy general counsel at US-based software company VMware, says one of the main aims of “smart contracting” is to make legal services simple and to replicate in digital form what people are used to in daily life.

VMware’s legal department has developed some digital innovations that make the process of contracts and negotiation easier, including a self-service portal for creating non-disclosure agreements. When employees need to generate an NDA, usually on sharing commercially sensitive information with suppliers, they use a smartphone app or tablet to answer a few questions, from which a contract is generated.

“There [are] considerable efficiencies in the process but, as importantly, we’re empowering our employees to take responsibility [for] the process and protect our data,” says Ms Lyons.

In Ukraine, Yuriy Zaremba is exploring how machines rather than lawyers can handle contracts. The co-founder of Kiev-based AxDraft says people are surprised by the breadth of work that can be automated. “Even the most complex M&A deals have a lot of code-able patterns,” he says.

For shipping and manufacturing clients, AxDraft can develop “smart forms” for common requirements such as claims against suppliers for delay of delivery and violation of contracts. Almost any legal document can be coded and formulated in about a week, he says. “The key is to determine the pattern and develop a template.”

US tech start-up Ironclad is also working on improving the efficiency of contracting by applying technology to “problems [that] machines are better at than humans”, says James Honsa, who oversees development at the company, based in Silicon Valley. He says legal teams in many industries are dealing with the “same poor contracts problems” of inefficiency and lack of helpful analytics.

Automation and good data processing are not the only benefits technology brings to contracts. Security and trust are also vital to contracting parties, which is where innovations such as blockchain can help. “The whole point of a contract is to create an unassailable account of an agreement. But when an organisation is dealing with tens of thousands of contracts, traditional contracting becomes burdensome,” says Chad Jerdee, general counsel at Accenture.

The management consultancy’s legal team has developed a platform based on years of contract analytics and blockchain technology, which provides an immutable record of every contract, including the contract’s lifecycle and an auditable history. “This platform helps [Accenture] build trust in relationships,” Mr Jerdee says. “Access to legal services beyond the privileged few who can afford it is becoming an increasing issue in society.”

Entrepreneur David Fisher says trust is the key to better contracting, which led him to set up Integra Ledger, a blockchain to support legal documents.

While most blockchains — such as the one governing bitcoin — are public and can be accessed and interrogated by anyone, Integra Ledger is a private blockchain overseen by the legal industry and is a system for hosting contracts and other legal documents.

“Legal contracts, which need to be kept confidential, can benefit from the immutability that blockchain provides,” he says.

For Mr Fisher, blockchain technology has good potential to improve access to legal documents in developing countries.

“In the developed world, where there is already a high degree of social trust, blockchain will create incremental value and add efficiencies to contracting,” he says. “For developing countries — especially where the rule of law is more tenuous — blockchain will become a massive disrupter in the same way that mobile technology leapfrogged wired telephone lines.”