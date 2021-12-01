Aylin Bayhan

Dior technical-jersey DiorAlps hooded short jumpsuit, £1,050

Oakley Flight Deck ski goggles, £183, selfridges.com

Sisley Hydra-Global cream, £144

Loro Piana cashmere Achillea crewneck jumper, £1,580

Ugg x Telfar bucket hat, £160

Louis Vuitton Slalom ski boots, £1,160

Herno Globe nylon Fast5 Degradable bomber jacket, £680

Meier custom bamboo ski poles, $98

Chloé x Moon Boot leather and wool-mix snow boots, £550

Toni Sailer leather Lizzy gloves, €199

Chanel skis, POA

Loewe jacquard wool-mix jumper, £1,400

Kask Shadow ski helmet, £365, net-a-porter.com

Burton Cartel X Re:Flex snowboard bindings, £260, mrporter.com

Jil Sander turtleneck knit sweater, £860, net-a-porter.com

The Elder Statesman cashmere beanie, £355, mrporter.com

Breitling steel Super Chronomat watch, £6,750

Moncler down Arabette jacket, £855

Falke Ergonomic Sport System SK4 stretch-knit socks, £36, net-a-porter.com

Fendi nylon ski suit, £2,850

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 3rd-gen wireless earphones, £300, net-a-porter.com

Paul Smith wool striped scarf, £82, farfetch.com

Serge Lutens Lip Comfort, £58, net-a-
porter.com

