Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning.
Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning.
Dior technical-jersey DiorAlps hooded short jumpsuit, £1,050
Oakley Flight Deck ski goggles, £183, selfridges.com
Sisley Hydra-Global cream, £144
Loro Piana cashmere Achillea crewneck jumper, £1,580
Ugg x Telfar bucket hat, £160
Louis Vuitton Slalom ski boots, £1,160
Herno Globe nylon Fast5 Degradable bomber jacket, £680
Meier custom bamboo ski poles, $98
Chloé x Moon Boot leather and wool-mix snow boots, £550
Toni Sailer leather Lizzy gloves, €199
Chanel skis, POA
Loewe jacquard wool-mix jumper, £1,400
Kask Shadow ski helmet, £365, net-a-porter.com
Burton Cartel X Re:Flex snowboard bindings, £260, mrporter.com
Jil Sander turtleneck knit sweater, £860, net-a-porter.com
The Elder Statesman cashmere beanie, £355, mrporter.com
Breitling steel Super Chronomat watch, £6,750
Moncler down Arabette jacket, £855
Falke Ergonomic Sport System SK4 stretch-knit socks, £36, net-a-porter.com
Fendi nylon ski suit, £2,850
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 3rd-gen wireless earphones, £300, net-a-porter.com
Paul Smith wool striped scarf, £82, farfetch.com
Serge Lutens Lip Comfort, £58, net-a-
porter.com
Get alerts on Style when a new story is published