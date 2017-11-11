Discussion and analysis of UK politics from the Financial Times' political commentators and correspondents. Sebastian Payne presents weekly episodes on Westminster matters.

Has Theresa May’s government been fatally weakened by the forced departure of Priti Patel? And is any progress being made in addressing the Northern Ireland border problem after Brexit? With George Parker and Alex Barker of the Financial Times, plus Henry Newman from the Open Europe think tank. Presented by Sebastian Payne. Produced by Madison Darbyshire.  

