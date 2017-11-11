Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Has Theresa May’s government been fatally weakened by the forced departure of Priti Patel? And is any progress being made in addressing the Northern Ireland border problem after Brexit? With George Parker and Alex Barker of the Financial Times, plus Henry Newman from the Open Europe think tank. Presented by Sebastian Payne. Produced by Madison Darbyshire.

