US efforts to persuade its allies to exclude Huawei from building the next generation of mobile networks suffered a blow on Thursday after Germany did not explicitly ban the Chinese company in a new set of guidelines for telecoms security.

The criteria, which were drawn up by Germany’s federal network regulator, (the BNetzA) with help from the federal cyber security agency (BSI), come just days before Germany is due to start auctioning frequencies for its 5G network.

The document did not mention Huawei by name, but said telecoms equipment can only be bought from trustworthy vendors “which unequivocally abide by national safety regulations, as well as provisions on the secrecy of telecommunications”.

It said critical core components can only be installed once they have been tested in a BSI-approved laboratory, been certified by the BSI, and undergone acceptance testing upon delivery. They must also be subject to regular safety checks.

The BNetzA also insisted that telecoms operators constantly monitor network traffic for abnormalities, and diversify their sources of equipment to avoid becoming dependent on a sole supplier.

“In the planning and buildout of networks, one should avoid ‘monocultures’ by installing network and system components produced by different suppliers,” it said. It also said all critical core components must have “adequate redundancy” built in.

A statement by the German economics ministry said all vendors of telecoms equipment would have to fulfil the new conditions, especially those wishing to take part in the 5G buildout.

While there was no ban on Huawei, network operators such as Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone could decide that the Chinese company does not fulfil the new criteria and refuse to use its equipment.

The economics ministry said it was now planning to amend Germany’s telecommunications law to require operators to fulfil the new security criteria and certify the equipment they use.

The new rules come with Huawei fighting US claims that its equipment could be used by Beijing to conduct espionage or cyber sabotage. Washington has been lobbying allies in Europe to block the use of Huawei infrastructure in their 5G networks.

This week Huawei filed a lawsuit against the US government for banning purchases of its equipment, saying the restrictions were “unconstitutional”.

Germany has so far proven resistant to the US campaign against Huawei, with officials saying they have so far seen no hard evidence to back up US allegations against the company.

In an interview with the Financial Times last month, Arne Schönbohm, head of the BSI, said a “no spy agreement” between Germany and China could help to ease concerns about the use of Huawei equipment in 5G networks.

“No spy clauses could definitely play a role in ensuring the highest possible security standards for 5G,” he said.

A key focus of US intelligence concerns regarding Huawei are Chinese laws that could potentially allow Beijing to compel companies to provide access to their customers’ data.

Angela Merkel, Germany’s chancellor, said last month that Huawei and the Chinese state must provide assurances about the integrity of data carried on German telecoms networks before the company would be allowed to take part in Germany’s 5G roll-out.

It was important to ensure that Huawei “does not just pass on data to the Chinese state”, she said. Germany officials said the government was currently seeking such assurances from Beijing.