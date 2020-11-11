At Rubber bridge, Chicago or Teams of Four, it is worth risking going down an extra trick if that risk provides a chance to make your contract, especially a game. Hunt for any line that might lead to success — and then go for it . . .

Bidding Dealer: North Love All North East South West 1C 1H 1S NB 4S

West led 5♥. With three heart losers, South realised that spades must be picked up without loss. Even with the overcall, to play East for singleton K♠ seems overly optimistic so, when East had taken his top three hearts and switched to a diamond, declarer won in hand and led to J♠. This held but, shockingly, East showed out. Now, to pick up both West’s K♠ and 10♠, South realised that he must get back to his hand twice more to take two more finesses. His only hope of a second re-entry to hand appeared to be an extra finesse against East for J♣.

To that end, he swallowed hard, led 2♣ from dummy and, when East followed low, inserted his 10♣. When this held, South could finesse against West again and come back to hand with A♣ to take the third finesse. Excellent thinking and a risk well worth taking to bring home the contract.

Unfortunately for our hero, in real life, West held J♣ and declarer went two down. Equally regrettably, South’s partner was a fellow who liked the sound of his own uneducated voice . . .

