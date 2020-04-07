Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

US stocks and global equities surged on Monday as investors took heart from signs that the coronavirus outbreak may be stabilising in some of the worst-affected countries. Plus, with a death count of more than 16,000 people and its economy on course to suffer the deepest recession in its modern history, Italy is wrestling with a lack of assistance from its European neighbours. The FT’s Miles Johnson explains that Italians are feeling betrayed by how some countries are responding to their plight..





Plus, the FT’s global business columnist, Rana Foroohar argues that private and public - but mostly private - sectors need to invest in broadband improvements as lockdowns cause internet usage to rise.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.