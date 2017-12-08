Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Four years after Ukraine’s Maidan Revolution, protest tents are pitched once again in central Kiev. Demonstrators rallied by a maverick opponent are chanting for the president to be impeached while international partners urge him not to falter in efforts to bring his country closer to the west.

This time the leader is Petro Poroshenko, and parallels with the winter demonstrations that toppled his predecessor, Viktor Yanukovich, after he made a U-turn on signing a crucial EU integration deal are far from exact. Today’s protest is far smaller; the chances of a second “Maidan” still seem remote.

But the pro-western revolution that followed Mr Yanukovich’s ousting, and Mr Poroshenko himself, are facing perhaps their biggest test. And just as four years ago, critics say today’s president has brought many of the difficulties upon himself.

The drama kicked off on Tuesday when police swooped on Mikheil Saakashvili, the former Georgian president who Mr Poroshenko appointed as a regional governor in Ukraine, in a rooftop arrest, only to see his supporters rip open police van doors and free him.

Mr Saakashvili, who has fallen out with the president and become a bitter opponent, has rejected as trumped-up charges that he received secret Russian financing. The political firebrand is being protected by several hundred protesters at the protest camp outside Ukraine’s parliament.

Even as that unfolded, the EU, the US and the International Monetary Fund released statements warning that multibillion-dollar financial aid was in jeopardy unless Ukraine stopped foot-dragging on anti-corruption measures.

The support has been crucial since Russia in 2014 annexed Crimea and fomented a proxy war in eastern Ukraine, known as Donbass.

“It serves no purpose for Ukraine to fight for its body in Donbass if it loses its soul to corruption,” warned Rex Tillerson, US secretary of state.

The political ratings of the volatile Mr Saakashvili — stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship while abroad this summer, but bundled back into the country by supporters in September — are tiny. But he is trying to rally broader dissatisfaction with today’s leadership. Any further attempt to arrest him, or violence against protesters, could escalate.

What unites the popular discontent and international concern is what are seen as efforts by Mr Poroshenko and his governing coalition to duck commitments on tackling endemic corruption.

They are accused of trying to curb the independence of a new National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (Nabu) — set up with western support — and muzzle its powers.

Nabu has accused Ukraine’s prosecutor’s office and state security service, both led by Poroshenko loyalists, of undermining its investigations into corrupt officials. An undercover Nabu agent was last month arrested by the state security service and prosecutors during what the bureau later said was an FBI-supported sting operation to catch an official taking bribes.

The general prosecutor, Yury Lutsenko, has denied trying to undermine the anti-corruption bureau’s activities but claims the bureau’s agent was operating illegally by pressuring the official to take the bribe in a form of entrapment.

Concerns over the bureau’s independence mounted this week as pro-presidential MPs submitted legislation that would give the president and parliament powers to jointly fire its leadership.

Critics also allege Mr Poroshenko has delayed submitting legislation on a new anti-corruption court because he fears losing leverage over the judiciary. The president and his allies have denied the allegations, insisting that the anti-corruption bodies have unprecedented independence by international standards and that oversight by government, and civil society, is warranted.

Late this week, MPs shelved the vote on Nabu oversight and Mr Poroshenko assured Christine Lagarde, the IMF managing director, that he would press ahead with forming the anti-corruption court.

Vadim Karasiov, a Ukrainian political analyst, said the crisis showed the president was “torn”. His desire to preserve a personal “power vertical” ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections in 2019 contradicted the goal of shifting Ukraine to a European model with an independent judiciary and prosecutor.

“As leader of opposition on the streets, Saakashvili irritates Poroshenko by calling things for what they are,” Mr Karasiov said. “Pressure from the west and the streets could unite to wobble the regime, even bring it down.”

What makes the issue potentially toxic for the president — an oligarch himself — is that Ukraine’s 2013-2014 uprising aimed above all to destroy its corrupt, oligarchic system of governance. Many citizens feel that, despite progress in other reforms, that has not been achieved.

“The courts, law enforcement, they’re all corrupt,” said Ivan, a 71-year-old pensioner at the Kiev protest.

Yuri, who joined a volunteer battalion fighting Russian-backed separatists in east Ukraine in 2014 but is now guarding protesters at the demonstration, warned: “As we rushed east to defend our country, oligarchs took over leadership on the blood of people . . . then set up schemes for personal enrichment.”

But, he added, there was still time for the president to show he was serious.

“I’m not demanding Poroshenko’s ouster — yet,” he said.