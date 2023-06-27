The head of the Wagner militia has denied trying to overthrow the Russian government, and western banks may not be able to participate in the Shanghai IPO of Swiss chemicals group Syngenta. Plus, the Federal Reserve’s campaign to increase interest rates is doing damage to short-term bond yields.

