Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

US officials have accused Latvia’s third-largest bank of laundering money that helped fund North Korea’s missile programme. To make matters worse, the country’s central bank governor is the subject of a bribery probe. Elaine Moore discusses what’s behind the banking crisis in the Baltic state and why the European Central Bank failed to spot the problem with Claire Jones, Martin Sandbu and Neil Buckley.