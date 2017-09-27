We expected President Emmanuel Macron to use his speech on Tuesday to outline a plan for eurozone reform. What we got was a vision of a relaunched and reinvigorated European project, in which France shows a willingness to slaughter some of its national sacred cows for the greater common good.

“Horizons” rather than “tools” was Macron’s leitmotif, and the range of his proposals was as wide as the scale of his ambitions was high. The whole speech is well worth reading for those who speak French; the Elysée has also prepared a handy summary in English. French speakers can also read Jean Quatremer’s good summary; and here is the FT’s write-up including “Macron’s wishlist”.

Macron offered sensible proposals in tax policy, environmental policy, defence and security, energy, educational and cultural policy, even agricultural reform — with only a small portion focusing on the eurozone. As importantly (and perhaps more), he aims to proceed on the basis of coalitions of the willing, endorsing a multispeed Europe. That is a good thing.

This combination of ambitious goals and a flexible and streamlined process (Macron wants fewer commissioners, and is willing to give up France’s first) could well help the EU on to the front foot, as the FT’s well-judged editorial suggests: “The EU has spent the best part of a decade fighting for survival . . . This is a real opportunity for the bloc to rediscover its sense of purpose. A little Jupiterian ambition is no bad thing.”

At the same time, however, one is entitled to worry, with Pierre Briançon, about the lack of a sense of priority among so many concrete initiatives.

But what happened to the promised push for greater eurozone integration? It was still there, but was surprisingly tucked away in a small corner of the speech, with few concrete details. The general stand-off between French and German preferences for how to proceed with the euro — common resources versus stricter discipline — therefore remains largely what it has been. The conventional view, well expressed by Matthias Matthijs and Erik Jones, is that the German election result will make it harder for Macron to make headway in Berlin.

This might suggest that the most we can expect from a Franco-German approach to the euro is the unambitious compromise suggested in Jean-Claude Juncker’s speech earlier this month. But we have good reason look more positively on things.

First, Macron’s expansive vision, by sweeping in so many other policy areas Germany may find promising, is tactically smart: it may make an entente on the euro more, rather than less, likely if it is part of a bigger package that is itself strongly attractive.

Second, the “coalition of the willing” approach could be applied to euro issues too. (Here I disagree with Briançon; I have long argued that France, in particular, can proceed with deeper euro integration with just a few like-minded countries.) The prospect of being out of the vanguard could force Germany to seek a compromise. Conversely, there is a lot to be said for deeper bilateral Franco-German integration, as Macron proposes, which would no doubt attract other countries.

Third, an important text by 15 top French and German economists, published today, points the way forward. They rightly point out that a weak compromise on fiscal integration will not make much difference to the eurozone, and call for greater ambition. But they underplay a core insight of their argument, which is that a move towards fiscal union is not necessary for the euro to function better. I explained why in a column in August: it is greater financial integration in the private sector that will improve stability in the eurozone. Getting there requires not fiscal union but a decisive move towards bail-in rather than bailout of banks and sovereigns.

The Franco-German group points in just that direction: “Germany needs to accept the idea of more risk sharing in the euro area — but should insist that this is done in a way that . . . increases the credibility of the no-bailout rule for sovereigns and of the bail-in framework for banks . . . enhancing the feasibility of a sovereign debt restructuring without a banking panic, and of large-scale banking sector restructuring without massive public cost. France needs to accept the idea of more market discipline . . . sovereign debt restructuring should be recognized as a tool of last resort to restore solvency inside the eurozone.”

In this sense, the fact that Macron played down the push for greater fiscal union is cause for optimism, not pessimism. What his speech lacked, however, was any attention to the need for sharing the risks faced by Europe’s constituent nations across borders through private financial integration. If the French president adds this to his agenda, Europe’s future will look even more promising.

Other readables