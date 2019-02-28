The role of the private sector in England’s National Health Service is likely to be reduced as a result of radical changes the organisation’s leaders have proposed.

An obligation to put all services above a certain cost out to tender, a key plank of the Health and Social Care Act 2012, would be scrapped in a sharp reversal of the policy of encouraging more competition between providers that was championed by the then-health secretary, Andrew Lansley.

The Competition and Markets Authority would also lose its current role in reviewing mergers involving NHS foundation trusts, a process which has been blamed for slowing up some much-needed reorganisation of services.

NHS leaders believe the proposals, intended to support more collaboration between different parts of the NHS as it struggles with the rising costs of an older, sicker and fatter population, could be in place by 2022.

Last June Mrs May promised “to consider any proposals from the NHS on where legislation or current regulation might be creating barriers”.

A paper presented on Thursday to a joint board meeting of the bodies that run the NHS, NHS England and NHS Improvement, said that the Health and Social Care Act had given “a significant emphasis” to the role of competition in the NHS.

Ian Dodge, national director of strategy and innovation, and Ben Dyson, executive director of strategy for NHS Improvement, said in the paper that, while competition “can in some circumstances help provide benefits to patients, we are concerned that the comparative weight that current legislation gives to competition will act as a drag on efforts to improve collaboration between NHS bodies and provide integrated care.”

It should be possible “for NHS commissioners to arrange for NHS trusts and NHS foundation trusts to provide services without necessarily having to advertise these services and seek expressions of interest from the wider market”.

The aim is that local commissioners who believe a service would be best provided from within the NHS will not have to go through the time and expense of running a public procurement exercise. A new “best value” test would be introduced to ensure value for money for taxpayers, the NHS said.

Following the publication of the board paper, Matt Hancock, health and social care secretary, said that as well as giving the health service an extra £20.5bn in real terms by 2023-24 “we are prepared to consider what changes may be necessary . . . including potentially changing the law.”

Officials insisted however that there would continue to be a clear role for non-NHS providers, whether private or voluntary or community sector organisations.

But NHS Partners Network, which represents non-NHS providers including the private sector, protested that the proposals “risk opening the door to decisions being made between commissioners and providers in airless rooms rather than out in the open, with incumbency trumping quality”.

David Hare, chief executive, added that the proposals also risked creating “substantial new conflicts of interest in NHS decision-making, with a blurring of the lines between commissioners and providers”.

Calculations for the FT by the Nuffield Trust last year found that over the previous three years, spending on non-NHS provided care — by voluntary organisations and local authorities as well as private companies — had remained flat in real terms.

The one area in which the role of the private sector grew substantially, however, was in the provision of community services such as health visiting and occupational therapy.