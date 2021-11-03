This article is an on-site version of our Unhedged newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every weekday

Welcome back. I have eaten a lot of Halloween candy in the past 24 hours, so I hope today’s letter makes some sense. If not, send me a note: robert.armstrong@ft.com.

Zillow’s data didn’t help

Back in 2018, the real estate listings company Zillow announced that it was getting into the business of buying and selling homes itself. The company had its roots in helping real estate brokers generate leads, an area where it was dominant, but it wanted to capture more of the economics of each home transaction.

On a conference call announcing the 2018 move, an analyst asked Zillow execs this question:

It feels like we’re kind of deep into this economic cycle. How do you guys kind of mitigate the risk associated with owning all this inventory, particularly as we think about the longer economic cycle?

Good question. Listing homes is a capital-light business driven by technology. Buying and selling houses is really, really not. One happens on the internet. The other involves owning big, expensive, immovable things that have high carrying costs. A Zillow co-founder and board member replied to the question as follows:

Nobody understands the housing market better than we do. We intend to keep these homes for less than 90 days. We have a lot of predictive capabilities based on our housing data and our consumer insights, and we think we can weather any downside risk better than anyone. We’ve taken a lot of prudent measures to mitigate and minimise risk here. The most obvious one is that we will see issues coming because of consumer demand trends and data that we have on the housing market. And we can adjust our purchasing and we can adjust our selling commensurate with market conditions.

This was wrong, as it turns out. On Tuesday, Zillow announced it would get out of the house-flipping business. Rich Barton, chief executive and co-founder, said:

Fundamentally, we have been unable to predict future pricing of homes to a level of accuracy that makes this a safe business to be in. We hadn’t modelled this kind of pricing market nor supply market to even be possible when we got the business going. And we’ve seen all this volatility in both directions, right now in the wrong direction . . . We pump [current volatility levels] into [our] model and the model cranks out a business that has a high likelihood, at some point, of putting the whole company at risk, not just the [house flipping] business. But in the more normal case, it just causes a ton of volatility in earnings, which is not a great look for a public company.

It is very easy to say that a business was doomed after it has failed, so I am resisting the urge to shout “well, duh!”. That said, the urge is extremely strong. Predicting the direction of market prices, even and perhaps especially over the short term, is hard, and rising prices can seduce you into thinking otherwise, as an absolutely huge and unforgettable global crisis proved just a few years ago.

Further, Zillow’s financial model did not seem to have a lot of stress tolerance. Here is a presentation slide from May of 2020:

Zillow was hoping, in the early years, to keep its unit margins on flipping houses within “guardrails” (their term) of plus or minus 2 per cent. That seems to me not to leave much room for error, should the market turn ugly. In 3-5 years, the company had set a target of selling 60,000 houses a year, generating $20bn in revenue, and at that point expected margins would be 4-5 per cent. Even that strikes me as uncomfortably tight.

It is worth noting that the market that blew Zillow out of the house business does not look particularly nasty (at the national level at least). It was really good for much of this year, then slowed a bit in August and September. Data from the National Association of Realtors:

And another thing that looks a little spooky in retrospect. Here is Barton talking in August:

Moving forward, we plan to focus on gross profit dollar growth as a key measure of success. First and foremost, the metric is increasingly how we are measuring the business internally. Instead of optimising for gross profit dollars generated by one particular service, we are increasingly finding ourselves thinking about the total enterprise gross profit pool that is produced when we offer multiple services to our customers.

I am sympathetic to the point that profits should be measured in dollars, not percentages. You can’t buy dinner with percentage points. But surely when a company is moving into a more capital-intensive business, what one should look at is returns on capital, not dollars of profit. Of course you can generate more dollars if you invest more. But are you a good steward of capital? Here is what has happened to Zillow’s gross profit/assets ratio since they started buying homes (data from S&P Capital IQ):

Now, the company would say that they needed to get scale before they saw strong returns on assets. But if a company says “we’re looking at gross profit dollars now”, it might be smart to look at what’s happening on the balance sheet, not just the income statement.

There are two very basic but evergreen lessons here. First, companies that claim to have superior data and better decision algorithms, which will allow them to extract better-than-historical results from any given market, should be greeted with immediate scepticism. This is especially true when the market happens to be going up when those claims are made. Second, when companies enter into a business that is structurally different from the one where they have proven success, there is a decent chance they will screw it up. The real estate website business is not the real estate business.

A final, equally familiar lesson. Sometimes companies are less than completely straight with the public. Two weeks ago, when Zillow announced a purportedly temporary pause in home purchases, here is what Jeremy Wacksman, chief operating officer, said was going on:

We’re operating within a labour- and supply-constrained economy inside a competitive real estate market, especially in the construction, renovation and closing spaces. We have not been exempt from these market and capacity issues and we now have an operational backlog for renovations and closings. Pausing new contracts will enable us to focus on sellers already under contract with us and our current home inventory.

I’m sure labour and supply constraints didn’t help, but this was not, fundamentally, what was going on. What was going on was that Zillow was underwater on a bunch of houses. It expects more half a billion dollars of writedowns on its housing inventory in the next two quarters.

One good read

Over at Joseph Wang’s Fed Guy blog, an interesting hypothesis: that because of the present abundance of liquidity, and changes in the way banks fund themselves, interest rate increases could be ineffective in cooling the economy, or even inflationary.