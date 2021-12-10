We are delighted to reveal the winners of the FT North American Innovative Lawyer Awards 2021. They were announced at an online event, in association with research partner RSGI. There are three strands: individuals, law firms and in-house legal teams.

The awards are available to watch on-demand here.

Individuals

Most innovative Law firm leader

Ira Coleman, McDermott, Will & Emery

Most Innovative legal practitioner

Arif Ali, Dechert

Most Innovative Law firm change maker

Michael Hertz, White & Case

Law firms

Most Innovative Law Firm in North America: Business of Law

Hogan Lovells

Most Innovative Law Firm in North America: Practice of Law

Sullivan & Cromwell

Innovation in digital legal practice

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

Innovation in sustainability & ESG

Sidley Austin

Innovation in rescue & recovery

Milbank

Innovation in transformational deals

Sullivan & Cromwell

Innovation in data analytics

Shearman & Sterling

Innovation in dispute resolution

Cravath, Swaine & Moore

Innovation in racial justice

Latham & Watkins

Innovation in New solutions

Dentons

Innovation in social justice

Sullivan & Cromwell

Innovation in creating new standards

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft

Innovation in diversity & inclusion

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

Innovation in people & skills

Latham & Watkins

In-house legal teams

Most Innovative in-house legal team in North America

Pfizer

Innovation in strategic & risk advice

Pfizer

Innovation in diversity & inclusion

Accenture

Innovation in sustainability & ESG

Amazon

Innovation in operational management

Liberty Mutual