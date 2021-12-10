FT North American Innovative Lawyers Awards 2021 — winners announced
We are delighted to reveal the winners of the FT North American Innovative Lawyer Awards 2021. They were announced at an online event, in association with research partner RSGI. There are three strands: individuals, law firms and in-house legal teams.
The awards are available to watch on-demand here.
Individuals
Most innovative Law firm leader
Ira Coleman, McDermott, Will & Emery
Most Innovative legal practitioner
Arif Ali, Dechert
Most Innovative Law firm change maker
Michael Hertz, White & Case
Law firms
Most Innovative Law Firm in North America: Business of Law
Hogan Lovells
Most Innovative Law Firm in North America: Practice of Law
Sullivan & Cromwell
Innovation in digital legal practice
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati
Innovation in sustainability & ESG
Sidley Austin
Innovation in rescue & recovery
Milbank
Innovation in transformational deals
Sullivan & Cromwell
Innovation in data analytics
Shearman & Sterling
Innovation in dispute resolution
Cravath, Swaine & Moore
Innovation in racial justice
Latham & Watkins
Innovation in New solutions
Dentons
Innovation in social justice
Sullivan & Cromwell
Innovation in creating new standards
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft
Innovation in diversity & inclusion
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius
Innovation in people & skills
Latham & Watkins
In-house legal teams
Most Innovative in-house legal team in North America
Pfizer
Innovation in strategic & risk advice
Pfizer
Innovation in diversity & inclusion
Accenture
Innovation in sustainability & ESG
Amazon
Innovation in operational management
Liberty Mutual
