Ever wondered how the FT is made? In support of our Seasonal Appeal partner Alzheimer’s Research UK, we are auctioning opportunities to see the FT from the inside.

You can bid for breakfast with our commentators; attend editorial conference; go on a photography assignment; visit our print site and much more. There are exciting one-off opportunities for art, gardening and fashion lovers. You can even bid for lunch with the editor.

We’re also offering the chance to see how Alzheimer’s Research UK is working to create a world free from dementia, in an exclusive tour of a research lab with the FT’s science editor Clive Cookson.

This unmissable auction begins on Thursday November 30 at 8pm GMT and closes on Sunday December 10 between 8pm and 9pm. To find out more, and to bid, visit our site on eBay

FT experiences

Lunch with FT editor Lionel Barber

Spend a morning in the FT newsroom with FT deputy editor Roula Khalaf

Visit a gallery with arts editor Jan Dalley

Go on assignment with chief photographer Charlie Bibby

Spend a Sunday evening at New College, Oxford with gardening columnist Robin Lane Fox

Attend a commentator breakfast at the FT with Martin Wolf, Philip Stephens, Gideon Rachman, Pilita Clark and Robert Armstrong

Put the FT newspaper “to bed” at our printers with executive newspaper editor Hugh Carnegy

Coffee and conversation with columnist Gillian Tett

Lunch with columnist Merryn Somerset Webb at George members’ club

Personal shopping experience at Selfridges with fashion editor Jo Ellison

A lab tour at Alzheimer’s Research UK with science editor Clive Cookson

A sketch by Ingram Pinn titled “Trump’s World”

A personal finance discussion with Claer Barrett, editor of FT Money

A matching scheme for donations has been generously provided by Goldman Sachs