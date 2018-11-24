Thank you for your help!

Denise Coates, the chief executive of UK online gambling group Bet365, has never been one to seek the limelight. Though she launched the company from a portable cabin in a car park in Stoke-on-Trent, kept it in private hands and owns a controlling stake, Ms Coates prefers to let her father and brother serve as its public face. But for the annual burst of publicity over her pay, which last year amounted to £220m, the mother of five remains an elusive figure, writes Andrew Hill in a profile.

That sum made her one of the world's best paid executives and reflects the betting company’s position as the global leader in online betting: it has 35m customers and an estimated 8 per cent share of a $43.1bn market. Popular in its hometown for employing 3,500 people, the company draws ire from critics who fear that its ubiquitous presence on stadium billboards and in persistent television commercials during sporting events is fuelling the growth of gambling addiction.

Merryn Somerset Webb argues that the recent tech stock sell-off signals a new investor attitude toward risk. Rising interest rates are leading them to demand higher quality assets.

Tim Harford praises the art of trying to make predictions. Good forecasters become better people, he thinks, because they have to keep an open mind and understand what they don’t know.

David Crow writes obituary of Kevan Watts, a very proper Merrill Lynch banker who cheated death not once but twice. He was walking to the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001 when the second plane hit and seven years later narrowly avoid a bomb detonated in his hotel as part of the four-day terror attack in Mumbai.

Camilla Cavendish examines the possibility of a Norway-style alternative to UK prime minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal. She points out that the EU initially suggested this to the UK and might be persuaded to do so again.

Best of the week

FT editor Lionel Barber delivered the James Cameron Memorial lecture on the future of financial journalism at City, University of London this week. He argued that the opportunities have never been greater but was also concerned about the threats posed by aggressive public relations firms, oppressive governments and the rising power of private versus public markets.

What you’ve been saying

Mnangagwa’s chance to be a revolutionary again: letter from Thomas Meaney, Berlin, Germany

Has Emmerson Mnangagwa discovered a floppy disk in an attic in Harare, full of file extensions of first-generation Thatcherite propaganda? ( Opinion, November 14.) Could that explain why the new president of Zimbabwe is preparing his country for a free-market reboot, just as those who experienced the original version wake up to the political price they have had to pay for policies of headlong austerity? How much more befitting it would be if an old revolutionary . . . to redistribute the country’s enormous natural wealth justly.

In response to “The Brexit road to Britain’s collapse”, Swindon Addick says:

Those who are offended by the suggestion that it's time for the UK to think seriously and actually decide which path to follow need to suggest what their actual plan is. “Let's leave with no deal, I'm sure it will be fine”, isn't the sort of level of planning that's appropriate when 60 million people's livelihoods depend on the outcome.

We should pay the price of our collective folly: letter from P N Solares, Petersfield, Hants, UK

Andrew Duff’s assessment of the situation is sound ( Letters). In the unlikely event of a second referendum, the result would be 52/48 either way; so back to square one — except that our generation would bequeath to the next a culture war worse than in Donald Trump’s America.

Today's opinion

FT View

The Big Read

