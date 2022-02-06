Geography class: Five takeaways from the UK’s levelling-up plan
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT Schools news every morning.
This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Specification:
Changing Spaces
Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:
Five takeaways from the UK’s levelling-up plan
Based on this article and the links within it, outline why a levelling up strategy is needed across England
What is devolution and how is it expected to contribute to levelling up?
Outline the arguments that a skills revolution is needed across England’s regions
Why is it important to have metrics from the Office for National Statistics tracking the progress of projects?
Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun
Get alerts on FT Schools when a new story is published