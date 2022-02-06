This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Changing Spaces

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

Five takeaways from the UK’s levelling-up plan

Based on this article and the links within it, outline why a levelling up strategy is needed across England

What is devolution and how is it expected to contribute to levelling up?

Outline the arguments that a skills revolution is needed across England’s regions

Why is it important to have metrics from the Office for National Statistics tracking the progress of projects?

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun