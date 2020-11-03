US election day begins as Americans brace themselves for what could be a drawn-out result
US election day begins as Americans brace themselves for what could be a drawn-out result, Nvidia’s $40bn deal for the UK-based chip designer Arm is facing fresh problems in China, and Volkswagen will be within only “a gram or so” of tough new EU carbon emission limits. Plus, the FT’s US capital markets correspondent, Richard Henderson, explains which policies from Mr Trump and Joe Biden are most appealing to investors.
Democrats fight back as Trump pledges to challenge result in court
https://www.ft.com/content/fd0ed792-2945-48a1-a896-efd0ecc7586f
Trump vs Biden: 4 policy plans US stock investors are watching
https://www.ft.com/content/4930af61-c51a-4782-a1cd-a0cd1a9a0cde?shareType=nongift
Battle at Arm China threatens $40bn Nvidia deal
ft.com/content/49889c43-70b8-45d7-b0b0-44e98d3bf89f?
Volkswagen within ‘a gram’ of compliance with EU carbon targets
ft.com/content/b8751714-fe99-4cd6-9935-2fb4ad9929f4?
