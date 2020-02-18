Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Apple has warned that disruption in China from the coronavirus will cause its revenues to fall short in the current quarter, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has announced a $10bn fund to help fight climate change following intense criticism over the e-commerce group’s own environmental impact, and a start-up touted as the “Uber of dry cleaning” collapsed into administration on Friday, wiping out all of its investors, including British businessman Michael Spencer. Plus, the EU has rejected Facebook’s latest vision of how online content should be regulated. The FT’s Javier Espinoza reports on chief executive Mark Zuckerberg’s day in Brussels.

