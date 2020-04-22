Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

This week, we turn to Esther Perel, psychotherapist and host of the hit podcast Where Should We Begin?, to help put our fears and emotions around coronavirus in context. She also gives us useful strategies for living in lockdown. There are insights in this episode that we think will help listeners in any circumstance, so we've decided to drop it early.





We hope you enjoy the episode, and would love to hear your thoughts. Email us at culturecall@ft.com or tweet us at @FTCultureCall. We're also still collecting your cultural recommendations under quarantine: what are you watching, reading and doing at home? Fill out our short form at ft.com/culturecallout, or record a short voice note on your phone and email it to us. We'll use a selection in upcoming episodes.





Links:

–Our last episode with Esther, on surviving (and thriving) at work: https://www.ft.com/content/e271eac4-e41a-4577-b6e3-6c24e4e01c75

–Esther Perel's podcast, Where Should We Begin? https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/where-should-we-begin-with-esther-perel/id1237931798

–Roxane Gay on the value of giving people money to help them get through Covid-19 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I8XQpOrAgWs

–A great article on ways to help during this pandemic (US focus): https://www.vox.com/future-perfect/2020/4/14/21212199/donate-masks-blood-coronavirus-stimulus-checks

–Another resource with ways to help (UK focus): https://www.theguardian.com/society/2020/mar/27/coronavirus-and-volunteering-how-can-i-help-in-the-uk

–Lucy Kellaway's piece, "Is it okay to be happy in lockdown?" (paywall) https://www.ft.com/content/2203813e-797e-11ea-9840-1b8019d9a987

