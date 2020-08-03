For the good life
This bountiful Greek island in the Mediterranean Seaproduces olives, pistachios, pomegranates, apricots and peaches. Theisland includes a four-bedroom main house, one-bedroomguest cottage and separate staff quarters. The €9m property is 15 minutes from Athens International Airport by helicopter, which can land on its jetty.
For sunset views
Located in Ontario’s Muskoka Lakes, this private island has a west-facing swimming jetty, ideal for admiring the dropping sun. As well as a four-bedroom house, the property includes two acres of wooded terrain, abeach and two boat houses. It is priced at C$4m ($2.95m).
For easy access
A causeway connects the 1,280-acre Pepin Island to Cable Bay, a beauty spot on New Zealand’s South Island. From there it is a 20-minute drive to Nelson and 10 minutes more to the city’s domestic airport. Guests are easily accommodated: as well as the main seven-bedroom house there is a three-bedroom house, a pair of two-bedroom cottages and three one-bedroom chalets. The island is on the market for NZ$16m ($10.5m).
For isolation
Located 25 miles east of Exmouth in Western Australia, in an area renowned for fishing and marine wildlife, Wilderness Island could be used as a private home or run as an eco-tourism business. The estate comprises a communal lodge, six one-bedroom cabins, moorings for three boats and a 700m airstrip. It is on the market for A$1.25-1.5m ($0.88m-1.05m).
For nature lovers
This 30-acre island on Puyehue Lake in Chile is home to native birds, such as chucaos and thorn-tailed rayaditos, and trees including the Chilean hazel. The $3.2m estate offers 13 bedrooms split across three cabins, which have views of the Andes and Puyehue volcano.
Photographs: Greece Sotheby’s International Realty; Christies International Real Estate; New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty; Western Australia Sotheby’s International Realty; Chile Sotheby’s International Realty
