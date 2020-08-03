For the good life



This bountiful Greek island in the Mediterranean Seaproduces olives, pistachios, pomegranates, apricots and peaches. Theisland includes a four-bedroom main house, one-bedroomguest cottage and separate staff quarters. The €9m property is 15 minutes from Athens International Airport by helicopter, which can land on its jetty.

© Greece Sotheby’s International Realty

For sunset views

Located in Ontario’s Muskoka Lakes, this private island has a west-facing swimming jetty, ideal for admiring the dropping sun. As well as a four-bedroom house, the property includes two acres of wooded terrain, abeach and two boat houses. It is priced at C$4m ($2.95m).

© Christies International Real Estate

For easy access

A causeway connects the 1,280-acre Pepin Island to Cable Bay, a beauty spot on New Zealand’s South Island. From there it is a 20-minute drive to Nelson and 10 minutes more to the city’s domestic airport. Guests are easily accommodated: as well as the main seven-bedroom house there is a three-bedroom house, a pair of two-bedroom cottages and three one-bedroom chalets. The island is on the market for NZ$16m ($10.5m).

© New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty

For isolation



Located 25 miles east of Exmouth in Western Australia, in an area renowned for fishing and marine wildlife, Wilderness Island could be used as a private home or run as an eco-tourism business. The estate comprises a communal lodge, six one-bedroom cabins, moorings for three boats and a 700m airstrip. It is on the market for A$1.25-1.5m ($0.88m-1.05m).

© Western Australia Sotheby’s International Realty

For nature lovers

This 30-acre island on Puyehue Lake in Chile is home to native birds, such as chucaos and thorn-tailed rayaditos, and trees including the Chilean hazel. The $3.2m estate offers 13 bedrooms split across three cabins, which have views of the Andes and Puyehue volcano.

© Chile Sotheby’s International Realty

Photographs: Greece Sotheby’s International Realty; Christies International Real Estate; New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty; Western Australia Sotheby’s International Realty; Chile Sotheby’s International Realty