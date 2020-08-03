5B_Private Islands GREECE: Photo credit: Greece Sotheby’s International Realty Available at the guide price of 9,000,000 EUR through Greece Sotheby’s International Realty: www.sothebysrealty.com // + 30.210.968.1070 www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-82790-x9vqfl/island-eretria-eu-34008 Photo credit: Greece Sotheby’s International Realty It is one km from Εretria in Euboea and about 7km from Attica.
© Greece Sotheby’s International Realty

This bountiful Greek island in the Mediterranean Seaproduces olives, pistachios, pomegranates, apricots and peaches. Theisland includes a four-bedroom main house, one-bedroomguest cottage and separate staff quarters. The €9m property is 15 minutes from Athens International Airport by helicopter, which can land on its jetty.

© Greece Sotheby’s International Realty

For sunset views

Located in Ontario’s Muskoka Lakes, this private island has a west-facing swimming jetty, ideal for admiring the dropping sun. As well as a four-bedroom house, the property includes two acres of wooded terrain, abeach and two boat houses. It is priced at C$4m ($2.95m).

Canada:
© Christies International Real Estate

For easy access

A causeway connects the 1,280-acre Pepin Island to Cable Bay, a beauty spot on New Zealand’s South Island. From there it is a 20-minute drive to Nelson and 10 minutes more to the city’s domestic airport. Guests are easily accommodated: as well as the main seven-bedroom house there is a three-bedroom house, a pair of two-bedroom cottages and three one-bedroom chalets. The island is on the market for NZ$16m ($10.5m).

The farmhouse is 7 bedrooms, there is also a 3 bedroom house, 2 cottages that are 2 bedrooms each and 3 small chalets that are 1 bedroom each. This makes the total number of bedrooms on the Island: 17 The agent has also noted: The island is Sensitive Land in NZ and non-resident purchasers would require NZ Overseas Investment Office (OIO) Consent to confirm purchase.
© New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty

For isolation

Located 25 miles east of Exmouth in Western Australia, in an area renowned for fishing and marine wildlife, Wilderness Island could be used as a private home or run as an eco-tourism business. The estate comprises a communal lodge, six one-bedroom cabins, moorings for three boats and a 700m airstrip. It is on the market for A$1.25-1.5m ($0.88m-1.05m). 

22 nautical miles from Ningaloo
© Western Australia Sotheby’s International Realty

For nature lovers

This 30-acre island on Puyehue Lake in Chile is home to native birds, such as chucaos and thorn-tailed rayaditos, and trees including the Chilean hazel. The $3.2m estate offers 13 bedrooms split across three cabins, which have views of the Andes and Puyehue volcano. 

Ulmos (Eucryphia cordifolia), Coihues (Nothofagus Dombeyi), Chilean Hazels (Gevuina avellana), Ciprés (Austrocedrus chilensis) and many other native species. Many species of birds live in this Island too, like Chucaos, Rayaditos ando other "tapaculos" (similar birds that lives in the forest undergrowth). Ocassionally a Black Carpintero can be spotted. Sometimes Deers appear on the Island too. The view over the Puyehue lake and volcano can be admired from the individual cabins.
© Chile Sotheby’s International Realty

Photographs: Greece Sotheby’s International Realty; Christies International Real Estate; New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty; Western Australia Sotheby’s International Realty; Chile Sotheby’s International Realty

