Brexit

Ingram Pinn’s illustration of the week: To infinity and beyond

Parliament votes to start Brexit process as UK seeks ‘frictionless’ trade deals
Ingram Pinn

by: Ingram Pinn

The UK parliament’s historic vote to start the process of leaving the EU presented a chance to draw prime minister Theresa May and cabinet colleague David Davis launching into the lengthy search for a negotiated Brexit settlement.

The white paper, unveiled on Thursday, leaves the outcome unclear but “frictionless trade deals” may be easier to achieve in a vacuum.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is seen clinging on to the rocket-like Elizabeth Tower but is also lost in space . . . and a collision with an asteroid seems likely.

