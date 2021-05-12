Aylin Bayhan

Canali tortoiseshell sunglasses, £280

Dior silk twill Toile de Jouy Mitzah scarf, £180

Chaumet white- and rose-gold, tourmaline and diamond Pierre d’Eau brooch, POA

Fendi wicker and leather picnic basket, £4,590

Ralph Lauren cotton Oxford shirt, £95

SKIIM cotton Kiara hat, £310

Michael Kors rattan and leather Roberta tote bag, £1,090

Graff platinum, diamond and emerald ring, POA

Giorgio Armani leather and wicker La Prima bag, £1,850

Montamonta pulse-point roller, £14

Neighbourhood Botanicals hand spray, £10.50

Supreme Sky bounce ball, £27, farfetch.com

Press Primrose Hill silk shorts, £195

Guess cotton jeans, £95

Falcon 3-pint jug, £34, and tumbler, £7, falconenamelware.com

Brompton H6L 6-speed e-bike, £3,020

Métier London linen wine carrier, £480, set of 10 wine charms, £350, and set of 10 napkin rings, £290

Sunspel Neroli Sun eau de parfum, £90 for 100ml EDP

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut champagne and ice jacket, £44

Ancient Greek Sandals x Zeus + Dione wooden-sole The Harness slides, £320, matchesfashion.com

Pendleton wool-blend Wyeth Trail blanket, £390, matchesfashion.com

Valerie_Objects Maarten Baas brass cutlery set, £412

