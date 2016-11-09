Peso collapses and US stock futures plummet on Trump lead

US stock market futures have tumbled and the Mexican peso has suffered its biggest collapse since the post-Tequila Crisis currency gyrations in 1994-95 as investors were badly wrongfooted by a US electorate that might hand the US presidency to Donald Trump.

Investors had gone into Tuesday’s historic election increasingly confident Democrat Hillary Clinton would vanquish her Republican opponent, a sentiment that increased on Monday after Mrs Clinton was cleared by the FBI of any impropriety in her use of a private email server while secretary of state — breaking the longest losing streak for the S&P 500 since 1980.

Instead, after Mr Trump notched a string of electoral college wins, the peso fell more than 13 per cent to 20.7 against the dollar, a new record low. The Mexican currency has become a prime gauge of Mr Trump’s fortunes given the Republican candidate’s rhetoric on immigration, trade and the US’s southern border.

Broader indices also fell sharply, with S&P 500 futures predicting a 4.5 per cent tumble when US equities reopen Wednesday morning and the Nikkei 225 down 5.4 per cent in afternoon Tokyo trading.

The dive in the S&P 500 futures index triggered “limit down” curbs, which are intended to halt panicky sell-offs.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down by 673 points, for a 3.7 per cent drop, while futures on the Vix index, a closely-tracked “fear index” of US stock market volatility expectations, soared as much as 46.9 per cent before retreating, according to Bloomberg data.

If the S&P 500 falls as much as the futures index indicates, it would mark the biggest one-day drop since the depths of the eurozone crisis, even outpacing the rout following the UK’s vote to leave the EU in late June.

“The first thing that strikes me is how quickly sentiment turned,” said David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial. “When the Florida polls tightened, markets turned on a dime … People who swung for the fences are probably regretting it now.”

Mounting nervousness over the outcome triggered a rush for safer assets, pushing the 10-year US Treasury yield down by 12 basis points — the biggest move since the Brexit vote — to 1.73 per cent, while the price of gold jumped 3.4 per cent to a three-month high of $1,318.6 per troy ounce.

“For clients concerned about risk we’ve been recommending they buy gold, as it performed well in the immediate aftermath of Brexit,” said Wayne Gordon, a commodity, currency and rates strategist at UBS WM, in Singapore

“This is like Brexit all over again” said the Asia-Pacific head of trading at a global investment house. “Anyone trading global macro has to be up and reacting at this hour.”

The trader said investors were not taking new short positions but were instead moving into safe havens as the results unfolded — and preparing for London and New York trading, where volumes are heavier, to provide a stronger direction.

“People are taking profits and cutting risk,” he said. “They’re reacting to the news, it is not so much — yet! — about trying to get ahead of it.”

Gaps between the price at which traders are willing to buy and sell currencies widened significantly in Asian trading hours, even in the highly-liquid dollar and yen, in a clear sign of stress and investor nervousness. Traders pointed out that the Mexican peso, while one of the bigger emerging markets currencies, is not well traded in Asia.

“There’s not natural demand for it. Investors might want to trade, but the big banks won’t want to — or [won’t] be allowed to — take big positions out here,” said one Singapore-based strategist.

Still, the peso was the biggest victim of the US presidential market carnage. The country’s currency rallied earlier this week on rising confidence that Mrs Clinton would beat her Republican opponent.

The Mexican newspaper Reforma reported late on Tuesday night that Claudia Ruiz Massieu, the foreign minister, had left the “war room” inside the foreign ministry to head to an urgent meeting in the presidential palace.

Asked if there was panic setting in at the Mexican finance ministry, an official there said: “Yes.”

The 11 per cent peso drop is comfortably the biggest one-day slide since the carnage around the so-called Tequila Crisis, when Mexico nearly went bankrupt, was forced to devalue its currency and was ultimately bailed out by the US and the International Monetary Fund. “It’s amazing. They’re probably just saying, ‘Is this really happening?’,” said Mr Joy.

Mr Trump currently leads his Democratic opponent with 244 electoral college votes to Mrs Clinton’s 215, with the remainder of the 538 votes not declared yet. But the Republican’s unexpectedly strong showing in key swing states has frazzled analysts and sparked concerns that there might even be a deadlock in the college.

“The futures and markets are just going up and down with every projection and key state alert,” said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at Wells Capital Management. “The volatility here could continue on the rest of the week particularly if we don’t have a clear winner by the end of the night.”

Matthew Peron, head of equities at Northern Trust, said that there was still a way for Mrs Clinton to eke out a win, but said it was a very tricky prediction to make. “It’s too close to call. It’s going to be super-close.”

Additional reporting by Jude Webber in Mexico City and Jennifer Hughes in Hong Kong